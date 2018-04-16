News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Huey Lewis Cancels Live Dates After Losing Hearing Due To Illness
04-16-2018
Huey Lewis

Huey Lewis and The News have been forced to cancel all of their 2018 live shows after the band's frontman and namesake lost most of his hearing, the band revealed in a social media post late last week.

Lewis broke the news to fans with the following post, "Two and a half months ago, just before a show in Dallas, I lost most of my hearing. Although I can still hear a little, one on one, and on the phone, I can't hear music well enough to sing. The lower frequencies distort violently making it impossible to ?nd pitch.

"I've been to the House Ear Institute, the Stanford Ear Institute, and the Mayo Clinic, hoping to ?nd an answer. The doctors believe I have Meniere's disease and have agreed that I can't perform until I improve. Therefore the only prudent thing to do is to cancel all future shows.

"Needless to say, I feel horrible about this, and wish to sincerely apologize to all the fans who've already bought tickets and were planning to come see us. I'm going to concentrate on getting better, and hope that one day soon I'll be able to perform again. Sincerely Huey"

