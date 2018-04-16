|
Popular Metal Band Singer Arrested For Stolen Guitars
.
American Head Charge singer Cameron Heacock after police reportedly found over a dozen stolen guitars in his possession during a traffic stop, according to the Los Angeles CBS affiliate. The 40-year-old singer was pulled over by in Costa Mesa, Ca last week driving an allegedly stolen van and officers discovered stolen property in the vehicle and during their investigation discovered a storage space that had additional stolen merchandise. According to the report, police recovered thirteen guitars, nine believed to be from a near by Guitar Center, and a stolen motorcycle. The store said that over $10,000 worth of gear was returned to them. Read the report for more details here.
The 40-year-old singer was pulled over by in Costa Mesa, Ca last week driving an allegedly stolen van and officers discovered stolen property in the vehicle and during their investigation discovered a storage space that had additional stolen merchandise.
According to the report, police recovered thirteen guitars, nine believed to be from a near by Guitar Center, and a stolen motorcycle. The store said that over $10,000 worth of gear was returned to them. Read the report for more details here.