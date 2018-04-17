News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Chris Robinson Brotherhood Announce Summer Tour
04-17-2018
Chris Robinson Brotherhood

The Chris Robinson Brotherhood will be spending the summer on the road with the announcement of a new trek in addition to their previously announced music festival appearances.

The band will be kicking off the series of live performances with an appearance at the Wanee Festival on April 20th in Live Oak, Fl and wrapping things up on October 6th in Burlingham, NY at the Catskills Wine & Food Festival.

The band has announced that they will be releasing an exclusive limited edition box set for this year's Record Store Day on April 21st. Dubbed the 'Raven's Reels, Vol. 1, the 4-LP collection is a complete concert recording from their September 24, 2017 show at the Bijou Theatre in Knoxville, TN. It marks the first vinyl edition from the band's 'Raven's Reels' digital concert release series recorded by band archivist Chris "The Raven" Albers. Only 1200 copies are being released.

Chris Robinson Brotherhood
April 20 - Live Oak, FL - Wanee Festival
May 26-27 - Palmer, AK - Great Alaska Music Festival
June 7 - Vail, CO - GoPro Mountain Games
June 22 - Vitoria-Gasteiz, ES - Azkena Rock Festival
July 8 - Quincy, CA - High Sierra Music Festival
July 9 - Tustin, CA - Marty's On Newport
July 10 - Tustin, CA - Marty's On Newport
July 12 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theatre
July 14 - Flagstaff, AZ - Orpheum Theatre
July 15 - Telluride, CO - Ride Festival
July 17 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room
July 18 - Green Bay, WI - Meyer Theatre
July 20 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
July 21 - Scranton, PA - Peach Music Festival
July 22 - Fairfield, CT - The Warehouse
July 24 - Providence, RI - Fete Music Hall
July 26 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony
July 27 - Patchogue, NY - Stereo Garden
July 28 - Beverly, MA - Cabot Theatre
July 29 - Plymouth, NH - Flying Monkey
July 31 - Baltimore, MD - Ram's Head Live
August 2 - Richmond, VA - The National
August 3 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
August 4 - Maryville, TN - The Shed
August 5 - Cincinnati, OH - 20th Century Theatre
August 7 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe at Old National Center
August 9 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom
August 10 - Kalamazoo, MI - Bell's Beer Garden
September 21-22 - Ferndale, CA - Freaks For The Festival
October 6 - Burlingham, NY - Catskills Wine & Food Festival

