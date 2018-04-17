Chris Robinson Brotherhood Announce Summer Tour

The band will be kicking off the series of live performances with an appearance at the Wanee Festival on April 20th in Live Oak, Fl and wrapping things up on October 6th in Burlingham, NY at the Catskills Wine & Food Festival.

The band has announced that they will be releasing an exclusive limited edition box set for this year's Record Store Day on April 21st. Dubbed the 'Raven's Reels, Vol. 1, the 4-LP collection is a complete concert recording from their September 24, 2017 show at the Bijou Theatre in Knoxville, TN. It marks the first vinyl edition from the band's 'Raven's Reels' digital concert release series recorded by band archivist Chris "The Raven" Albers. Only 1200 copies are being released.

Chris Robinson Brotherhood

April 20 - Live Oak, FL - Wanee Festival

May 26-27 - Palmer, AK - Great Alaska Music Festival

June 7 - Vail, CO - GoPro Mountain Games

June 22 - Vitoria-Gasteiz, ES - Azkena Rock Festival

July 8 - Quincy, CA - High Sierra Music Festival

July 9 - Tustin, CA - Marty's On Newport

July 10 - Tustin, CA - Marty's On Newport

July 12 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theatre

July 14 - Flagstaff, AZ - Orpheum Theatre

July 15 - Telluride, CO - Ride Festival

July 17 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room

July 18 - Green Bay, WI - Meyer Theatre

July 20 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

July 21 - Scranton, PA - Peach Music Festival

July 22 - Fairfield, CT - The Warehouse

July 24 - Providence, RI - Fete Music Hall

July 26 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony

July 27 - Patchogue, NY - Stereo Garden

July 28 - Beverly, MA - Cabot Theatre

July 29 - Plymouth, NH - Flying Monkey

July 31 - Baltimore, MD - Ram's Head Live

August 2 - Richmond, VA - The National

August 3 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

August 4 - Maryville, TN - The Shed

August 5 - Cincinnati, OH - 20th Century Theatre

August 7 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe at Old National Center

August 9 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom

August 10 - Kalamazoo, MI - Bell's Beer Garden

September 21-22 - Ferndale, CA - Freaks For The Festival

October 6 - Burlingham, NY - Catskills Wine & Food Festival