Dee Snider Releasing Jamey Jasta Produced Solo Album

Snider spoke with 90.3 WMSC FM (via UCR) and says that the new effort is "a really exciting album I did not expect to make, especially at this point in my life."

Dee also revealed how he recruited Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta to produce the new record during an interview on Jasta's popular podcast. "I was like, who's producing? He said, 'I am,'" he recalled. "So we went in the studio, no record deal, and people started flocking: Lamb of God, Disturbed, Howard Jones, Alissa White-Gluz. It amazed me, the enthusiasm and excitement."