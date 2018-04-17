|
Joe Lynn Turner Postpones Dates Due To 'Unplanned Medical Procedure'
Former Rainbow and Deep Purple frontman Joe Lynn Turner has be forced to postpone his upcoming live plans "due to an unplanned medical procedure", a booking agency advised fans. Turner was reportedly hospitalized recently in Belarus due to a "heart issue", his friend Graham Bonnet revealed via the social media site Instagram. Now a Finnish booking agency Stahl Entertainment announced the postponement of the singer's upcoming dates. They issued the following, "Due to an unplanned medical procedure, Joe Lynn Turner is postponing all activities for the next few months as he is not allowed to travel or fly right now. "We are working on rescheduling all club shows and will announce new dates as soon as possible, bought tickets is valid. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. No fear, only love and positive thoughts!"
