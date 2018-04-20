News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Paul Rodgers Reveals Free Spirit Release Details
04-20-2018
Paul Rodgers

(hennemusic) Paul Rodgers will release the live project, "Free Spirit - Celebrating The Music Of Free", via multiple formats on June 22. It will be available on CD/DVD, Blu-ray, vinyl, and across digital platforms

The package captures the legendary singer in a May 28, 2017 sold-out show at London's Royal Albert Hall as part of his Free Spirit UK tour, which saw Rodgers performing songs strictly from the band's catalogue as he celebrated the 50th anniversary of meeting guitarist Paul Kossoff prior to forming the group.

The 16-song set includes performances of Free classics like "All Right Now", "Wishing Well", "Fire And Water" and many deep tracks - some of which were never performed live by the original band, such as "Love You So" and "Catch A Train."

"I have been making music for a long, long, long time, so to get super charged and re-inspired to perform was a revelation", says Rodgers. "I loved the 'Free Spirit' tour and the guys who helped create the magic, Pete Bullick, Rich Newman, Ian Rowley and Gerard 'G' Louis. I hope you feel it too, just lose yourself in the music and let it fuel your soul." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Paul Rodgers News

