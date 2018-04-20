Pete Yorn and Scarlett Johansson Release Dreams Video 04-20-2018

. Pete Yorn and Scarlett Johansson are giving fans their first taste of their debut collaboration EP "Apart" (out June 1st), with the release of a music video for the lead single "Bad Dreams."



The official video for "Bad Dreams" premiered exclusively on Apple Music today and was conceived by director Sophie Muller (Sade, Gwen Stefani, Annie Lennox), it takes Yorn and Johansson on a strange trip through the night where nothing is what it seems. Their relationship plays out through a series of surreal moments where roles are reversed, and suspicion is heightened. In the end, we don't know if it was all a dream.



"It was great to collaborate with Scarlett again. We recorded 'Bad Dreams' over a couple of days in downtown L.A. at the Spring Street studio of our old friend R. Walt Vincent," says Pete Yorn.



"If Breakup was dealing with an unraveling relationship, Apart is dealing with the aftermath," he explains. "It acknowledges the array of heavy emotions that come up living separate lives. You're getting used to the idea of not being with someone who has been a big part of your life. Even after a break up has occurred, the presence of an ex still seems to loom large in one's mind for a while. There are moments during the day where you wonder, is it really over? Or will there be another chapter in the relationship now that it has evolved? The EP is an attempt to sort through all this and get comfortable with the excitement of new freedoms while facing underlying fears of the unknown road that lies ahead."



"Being able to revisit this project with Pete in a totally different context but within the same creative parameters is a unique artistic opportunity for me. It is always a pleasure to sing with Pete because I think our voices and stories complement each other." Watch the video here.



