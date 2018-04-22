|
Sean Paul And Major Lazer Release 'Tip On It' Video
04-22-2018
.
Sean Paul has release a music video for his brand new Major Lazer produced single "Tip On It". The video, shot on location in Paris, was directed by French artist and director Alex Courtes (Daft Punk, Kylie Minogue, The White Stripes).
We were sent the following additional information: "Tip On It" comes hot on the heels of Sean's latest smash single "Mad Love" featuring David Guetta and rising Mexican / American pop star Becky G.
Sean Paul, who was recently presented with a plaque from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for his massive success including selling a staggering 26 million records, has been enjoying an unbroken string of massive hit singles for the past two years - most recently with the single Body featuring mega-stars Migos which was the follow up to the worldwide hit No Lie featuring Dua Lipa. Add Tek Weh Yuh Heart with Tory Lanez, and the Clean Bandit collaboration Rockabye, which spent nine weeks at number one in the UK charts and, of course, his Grammy nominated Number 1 Billboard, global smash with Sia on Cheap Thrills, and it is fair to say that the reggae superstar has rarely been away from the higher reaches of the charts. Watch the video here.