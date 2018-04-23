Cancer Bats Surprise Release Album and Video

Frontman Liam Joseph Cormier made the following comments to Metal Hammer about the song featured in the new video, "Heads Will Roll is a classic Bats Biker Metal banger! Just a ripper from start to finish about being so pissed off you want to cut someones head off. We've all been there and we know we'll be there again."

He also explained the reasons for the surprise album release, "We were just tired of waiting. We spent all of 2017 working hard on this album, all while playing shows and talking with our fans, who were constantly asking, 'when can we hear new music?'"

"We figured why make anyone wait any longer, let's just drop the entire new album all at once. I know as a fan, I just want to hear everything right away, let me buy the record right now! We figured, 'Why not release our own music the way we want.'" Watch the video here.