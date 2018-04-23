News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Guns N' Roses Star Joins Joe Perry And Friends Jam
04-23-2018
.
Joe Perry

The final Joe Perry And Friends concert late last week lived up to its name after the legendary Aerosmith guitarist was joined on stage by a member of Guns N' Roses.

Perry played the special concert at the Borgata Music Box in Atlantic City, New Jersey last Friday (April 20th) as the final of three special shows to support his recently released solo album "Sweetzerland Manifesto".

The guitarist was joined at the show by Extreme frontman Gary Cherone, his Aerosmith counterpart Brad Whitford and longtime Guns N' Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed. Some fan filmed footage of the performance of "Walk This Way" can be seen here.

More Joe Perry News

Guns N' Roses Star Joins Joe Perry And Friends Jam

