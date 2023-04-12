.

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Streams Lead Single From New Solo Album

Bruce Henne | 04-12-2023

(hennemusic) Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry is streaming "Fortunate One" as the lead single to his forthcoming album, "Sweetzerland Manifesto MKII"; co-written by Joe's sons Tony and Roman, the track features vocals by Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes and bass by Robert DeLeo of Stone Temple Pilots.

Due May 26, the 10-song project delivers six new songs alongside alternate vocal appearances and mixes from Perry's 2018 album, "Sweetzerland Manifesto."

"I'm really excited to get this song out," says Perry about "Fortunate One." "It hadn't been written when the first version of 'Sweetzerland Manifesto' was released. Tony and I wrote it together, and then my old friend Chris Robinson sang on it and knocked it outta the park! It doesn't get better than that!! Really proud of this track."

Also appearing on the record are Cheap Trick's Robin Zander, Extreme's Gary Cherone, David Johansen and UK vocalist Terry Reid.

"Sweetzerland Manifesto MKII" serves as a companion to the original 2018 album, which saw Perry write and record the bulk of the material for both versions at the Los Angeles home of his Hollywood Vampires bandmate Johnny Depp back in 2017.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
