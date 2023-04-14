Aerosmith's Joe Perry Shares 2018 Performance Of New Single 'Fortunate One'

(hennemusic) Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry is sharing video of a 2018 live performance of his new single, "Fortunate One" - featuring Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes - following the song's official release earlier this week.
The tune is the lead track from Perry's forthcoming album, "Sweetzerland Manifesto MKII", which delivers six new songs and alternate vocal appearances and mixes from his 2018 album, "Sweetzerland Manifesto."
Billed as "Joe Perry & Friends", the footage was shot during a show at The Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles, CA that doubled as a release party for Perry's then-new album, where he was joined by an all-star band that included Robert and Dean DeLeo of Stone Temple Pilots, Slash, Robin Zander of Cheap Trick, Johnny Depp, Gary Cherone of Extreme, Terry Reid, David Johansen, Buck Johnson, and David Goodstein.
Perry wrote and recorded the bulk of the material for both albums at the Los Angeles home of his Hollywood Vampires bandmate Depp back in 2017.
The 2018 live performance video arrives in sync with the launch of a spring US tour by The Joe Perry Project, which will open in Mashantucket, CT on April 15.
Stream live footage of "Fortunate One" with Chris Robinson and the DeLeo brothers from the 2019 Roxy event here
