The Joe Perry Project Plot Spring U.S. Tour

(hennemusic) The Joe Perry Project, featuring Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, has announced dates for a spring US tour. Joining Perry will be vocalist Gary Cherone (Extreme, Hurtsmile), bassist David Hull, keyboardist Buck Johnson (Aerosmith, The Doobie Brothers) and drummer Jason Sutter (Cher, Chris Cornell).

The group will launch a six-show series in Mashantucket, CT on April 15, before hitting Boston, New York and two dates in Illinois before wrapping up April 26 in Los Angeles, CA.

Formed in 1979 after the guitarist's exit from Aerosmith, The Joe Perry Project released three albums - 1980's "Let The Music Do The Talking", 1981's "I've Got The Rock & Rolls Again" and 1983's "Once A Rocker, Always A Rocker" - before Perry returned to the iconic Boston band and went on to issue four records under his own name, including his latest, 2018's "Sweetzerland Manifesto."

Presales for the spring shows will begin Thursday, February 23; get more details and see the tour dates here.





