Guns N' Roses Announce Historic Show This Summer
(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses will bring their Not In This Lifetime reunion tour to Laugardalsvollur football stadium in Reykjavik, Iceland for a historic concert on July 24th. According to the Iceland Monitor, what will be the largest concert ever held in the country has been put together by organizers behind the annual Secret Solstice Festival./ The group will ship 35 containers of gear for the week-long preparations for the remote location event, which will see a number of renovations to the stadium - including the building of a special floor to protect the field from concertgoers. Read more here.
