Singled Out: Alezzandra's Bad Girl in Heaven, Good Girl in Hell

My newest single "Bad Girl in heaven, Good Girl in Hell" was the first track I wrote to my EP The Black Rose, releasing May 25th as a visual EP; it is my very first masterpiece. It means a lot to me since it has not been an easy road becoming the artist I am today. With my first EP, I felt that I had to be brutally honest with myself and everybody else. The story is about who I am, who I've been and what I've experienced.

I've always felt like I've lived two lives, I still think I do sometimes. I've always been a very bright person and still am to this day but alone am very dark and I can really feel my pain, the pain of not being accomplished, self misery, failure in love, I can go on and on.

I've always been inspired by the darkness in people and the truth about life. I've secretly been breaking the rules, trying to hide what really amuses me and my art that lives in me because in my eyes I've always seen myself as forbidden, almost forbidden to be extreme and different.

Why so is because I love to give a lot of myself to the listener, expose my deepest secrets and darkest fantasies through provocative images and lyrics. Poetry, film, imagery and my life experiences has been what inspires me. Everything I write has a visual story and I always make sure I incorporate that with my music.

I feel like I have been living hostage in my own body because i know how much I want to do, how much I want to express, show every piece of myself in an extreme way. Now I've come to a point were Ive just had enough and I've told myself I'm allowed to do exactly what I want because I need to make peace with myself, fulfill my inner desires and be free from judgement.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself right here!