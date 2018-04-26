Michael Sweet Uncertain About Future Of Band With George Lynch

The group released two studio albums together, "Only To Rise" in 2015 and the follow up in 2017 "Unified," but they never hit the road to support either release and Sweet was asked about the group during an epparance on the Focus On Metal podcast.

He was on the show to talk about the brand new Stryper album and had this to say about the project with Lynch, "George didn't do a lot of promoting and a lot of pushing with those albums.

"It gets to be exhausting for me when I feel like I'm the only guy really pushing it. And that's not to take anything away from George; it's just a fact. I'm one of those guys where I want everybody in the band pushing and promoting equally as much, as they should be, or why are you doing it?

"I'm at that stage right now where I'm feeling like the fire is kind of dwindling. I don't want it to; I want to pour some gasoline on the fire and ignite it again. Maybe that'll happen but it's quite possible that it won't." Listen to the full interview here.