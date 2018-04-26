News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Michael Sweet Uncertain About Future Of Band With George Lynch
04-26-2018
.
Stryper

Stryper frontman Michael Sweet says in a new interview that his Sweet & Lynch side project with Dokken and Lynch Mob guitarist George Lynch appears to have run its course and is not likely to continue.

The group released two studio albums together, "Only To Rise" in 2015 and the follow up in 2017 "Unified," but they never hit the road to support either release and Sweet was asked about the group during an epparance on the Focus On Metal podcast.

He was on the show to talk about the brand new Stryper album and had this to say about the project with Lynch, "George didn't do a lot of promoting and a lot of pushing with those albums.

"It gets to be exhausting for me when I feel like I'm the only guy really pushing it. And that's not to take anything away from George; it's just a fact. I'm one of those guys where I want everybody in the band pushing and promoting equally as much, as they should be, or why are you doing it?

"I'm at that stage right now where I'm feeling like the fire is kind of dwindling. I don't want it to; I want to pour some gasoline on the fire and ignite it again. Maybe that'll happen but it's quite possible that it won't." Listen to the full interview here.

Stryper MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Stryper T-shirts and Posters

More Stryper News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Michael Sweet Uncertain About Future Of Band With George Lynch

Stryper Release 'The Valley' Music Video

Stryper React To Walmart Banning Album Over Title

Stryper Announce Lineup Change As They Prep New Album


advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Fleetwood Mac Announce Massive Tour- Original Guns N' Roses Star Recruits American Idol For Band- Killswitch Engage Cancel Dates For Medical Reasons- more

Guns N' Roses Announce Historic Show This Summer- Tony Iommi Addresses Black Sabbath's Possible Future- Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Jams Bob Dylan Classic- A Perfect Circle- more

Deep Purple and Judas Priest Team For North American Tour- Guns N' Roses Star Joins Joe Perry And Friends Jam- Foo Fighters Mixing Things Up On American Tour- Ozzy- more

Page Too:
Metallica Night- Incubus Announce Summer Tour- The Forum Turned Purple For Prince- Bullet For My Valentine Release New Video and more

Ace Frehley Leads KISS Expo Lineup- Pantera Tease New Home Video- Cave In Tribute Caleb Scofield- The Damned Score Career 1st- more

Marilyn Manson Joins X Japan at Coachella- Stone Sour Unplugged- Wes Borland and Travis Barker Team Up- Slayer Look Back- Scars On Broadway Return- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Fleetwood Mac Announce Massive Tour

Original Guns N' Roses Star Recruits American Idol For Band

Killswitch Engage Cancel Dates For Medical Reasons

Vinnie Vincent Does Rare Interview and Teases Tour

Tool Frontman Explains Album Delay To Metallica's Lars Ulrich

Dave Matthews Band Announce New Album 'Come Tomorrow'

Like Moths To Flames Release 'Empty The Same' Video

Michael Sweet Uncertain About Future Of Band With George Lynch

The Damned Announce Fall Tour In Support Of Hit New Album

Neil Young Announces His First Crazy Horse Shows In Four Years

Myles Kennedy Announce Summer Solo Tour

The Darkness Stream Tracks From Live At Hammersmith

- more

Page Too News Stories
Metallica Night- Incubus Announce Summer Tour- The Forum Turned Purple For Prince- Bullet For My Valentine Release New Video and more

Singled Out: Alezzandra's Bad Girl in Heaven, Good Girl in Hell

Ace Frehley Leads KISS Expo Lineup- Pantera Tease New Home Video- Cave In Tribute Caleb Scofield- The Damned Score Career 1st- More

Cary Brothers Streaming New Album Online Ahead Of Release

Singled Out: Liv Lombardi's Freedom Girl

Marilyn Manson Joins X Japan at Coachella- Stone Sour Unplugged- Wes Borland and Travis Barker Team Up- Slayer Look Back- Scars On Broadway Return- More

Sean Paul And Major Lazer Release 'Tip On It' Video

Singled Out: Jaclyn Kenyon's Daddy's Got A Shotgun

Vanessa Carlton Reveals Cover Of Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams'

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

TBT: Linkin Park - Hybrid Theory

Vegas Goes Country For ACM Weekend

Jennifer Lyn & the Groove Revival - Badlands

MorleyView Desmond Child

Road Trip: Go Nuts for Florence, South Carolina

Caught In The Act: Richie Kotzen In Naperville

On The Record: Record Store Day Edition

Caught In The Act: Ann Wilson Of Heart

Travel News, Trips and Tips: 420 Edition

On The Record: Rock 'N' Rolla's UFO Turntable

Caught In The Act: John Corabi Live In Illinois

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.