Myles Kennedy Announce Summer Solo Tour
(hennemusic) Alter Bridge singer Myles Kennedy has announced dates for a summer tour of the UK and Europe that he is launching in support of his debut solo album, "Year Of The Tiger." The rocker, who recently completed a spring series of sold-out shows in the territory, will return to the region for a month of live events starting with a June 30 appearance at the UK's Ramblin Man Fair. Kennedy will begin the series with 8 solo performances before adding a full band to the mix for the second half of the run. A Ticketmaster presale starts Wednesday, April 25, with tickets and VIP meet & greet packages available via Kennedy's website on Thursday, April 26; general public seats will go on sale Friday, April 27. Ahead of the summer trek, Kennedy will begin a month-long US tour in Spokane, WA on May 2. Read more including the dates here.
