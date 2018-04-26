Myles Kennedy Announce Summer Solo Tour

The rocker, who recently completed a spring series of sold-out shows in the territory, will return to the region for a month of live events starting with a June 30 appearance at the UK's Ramblin Man Fair.

Kennedy will begin the series with 8 solo performances before adding a full band to the mix for the second half of the run. A Ticketmaster presale starts Wednesday, April 25, with tickets and VIP meet & greet packages available via Kennedy's website on Thursday, April 26; general public seats will go on sale Friday, April 27.

Ahead of the summer trek, Kennedy will begin a month-long US tour in Spokane, WA on May 2. Read more including the dates here.