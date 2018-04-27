News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Foreigner Preview Tracks For Orchestra Release
04-27-2018
.
Foreigner

(hennemusic) Foreigner are streaming an audio preview featuring clips of all songs as heard on the group's upcoming release, "Foreigner With The 21st Century Symphony Orchestra & Chorus."

Due April 27, the new live project presents the band's biggest hits as compiled from a pair of May 2017 sold-out shows in Lucerne, Switzerland with a 58-piece orchestra and a 60-piece choir.

Conducted by Ernst Van Tiel, the set represents a year-long collaboration between Foreigner founding member and lead guitarist Mick Jones and Grammy-nominated composing/arranging team Dave Eggar and Chuck Palmer.

"I could never have imagined when I set out to create Foreigner 40 years ago, that we'd still be touring around the world and performing the music we love all these years later," says Jones. "Dave Eggar and Chuck Palmer's orchestral arrangements have shown us a new symphonic dimension of our music, which I hope our fans will enjoy."

"Foreigner With The 21st Century Symphony Orchestra & Chorus" will be available via CD, 2LP, DVD and digital formats. Check out the preview clips and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Foreigner MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Foreigner T-shirts and Posters

More Foreigner News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Foreigner Preview Tracks For Orchestra Release

Foreigner Release 'Say You Will' Live Orchestra Video

Foreigner's Mick Jones Wants To Record New Songs With Lou Gramm

Foreigner Release Orchestra Performance Video Of Classic Song

Foreigner Announce Live Orchestra Tour Dates

Foreigner Announce Very Special Release

Billy Joel Jams Foreigner Classics With Mick Jones And Lou Gramm

Foreigner, Whitesnake and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Tour 2017 In Review

Foreigner Share Video Of Reunion Of Original Members 2017 In Review

Lou Gramm Says More Shows With Foreigner Planned


advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Fleetwood Mac Announce Massive Tour- Original Guns N' Roses Star Recruits American Idol For Band- Killswitch Engage Cancel Dates For Medical Reasons- more

Guns N' Roses Announce Historic Show This Summer- Tony Iommi Addresses Black Sabbath's Possible Future- Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Jams Bob Dylan Classic- A Perfect Circle- more

Deep Purple and Judas Priest Team For North American Tour- Guns N' Roses Star Joins Joe Perry And Friends Jam- Foo Fighters Mixing Things Up On American Tour- Ozzy- more

Page Too:
Metallica Night- Incubus Announce Summer Tour- The Forum Turned Purple For Prince- Bullet For My Valentine Release New Video and more

Ace Frehley Leads KISS Expo Lineup- Pantera Tease New Home Video- Cave In Tribute Caleb Scofield- The Damned Score Career 1st- more

Marilyn Manson Joins X Japan at Coachella- Stone Sour Unplugged- Wes Borland and Travis Barker Team Up- Slayer Look Back- Scars On Broadway Return- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Fleetwood Mac Announce Massive Tour

Original Guns N' Roses Star Recruits American Idol For Band

Killswitch Engage Cancel Dates For Medical Reasons

Vinnie Vincent Does Rare Interview and Teases Tour

Tool Frontman Explains Album Delay To Metallica's Lars Ulrich

Dave Matthews Band Announce New Album 'Come Tomorrow'

Like Moths To Flames Release 'Empty The Same' Video

Michael Sweet Uncertain About Future Of Band With George Lynch

The Damned Announce Fall Tour In Support Of Hit New Album

Neil Young Announces His First Crazy Horse Shows In Four Years

Myles Kennedy Announce Summer Solo Tour

The Darkness Stream Tracks From Live At Hammersmith

- more

Page Too News Stories
Metallica Night- Incubus Announce Summer Tour- The Forum Turned Purple For Prince- Bullet For My Valentine Release New Video and more

Singled Out: Alezzandra's Bad Girl in Heaven, Good Girl in Hell

Ace Frehley Leads KISS Expo Lineup- Pantera Tease New Home Video- Cave In Tribute Caleb Scofield- The Damned Score Career 1st- More

Cary Brothers Streaming New Album Online Ahead Of Release

Singled Out: Liv Lombardi's Freedom Girl

Marilyn Manson Joins X Japan at Coachella- Stone Sour Unplugged- Wes Borland and Travis Barker Team Up- Slayer Look Back- Scars On Broadway Return- More

Sean Paul And Major Lazer Release 'Tip On It' Video

Singled Out: Jaclyn Kenyon's Daddy's Got A Shotgun

Vanessa Carlton Reveals Cover Of Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams'

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

TBT: Linkin Park - Hybrid Theory

Vegas Goes Country For ACM Weekend

Jennifer Lyn & the Groove Revival - Badlands

MorleyView Desmond Child

Road Trip: Go Nuts for Florence, South Carolina

Caught In The Act: Richie Kotzen In Naperville

On The Record: Record Store Day Edition

Caught In The Act: Ann Wilson Of Heart

Travel News, Trips and Tips: 420 Edition

On The Record: Rock 'N' Rolla's UFO Turntable

Caught In The Act: John Corabi Live In Illinois

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.