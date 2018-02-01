Chuck Berry Documentary And Biopic Are Being Made

The British-based company Cardinal Releasing Ltd. signed the production deal with Berry's estate and widow Thelmetta Berry. Principal photography has begun on the documentary, tentatively titled Chuck! The Documentary. There is no release date yet for the doc, though producers expect to finish it this summer, at which point the biopic will enter pre-production, reports Deadline.

Chuck! The Documentary will be helmed by Jon Brewer, who has previously worked on films about B.B. King, Nat King Cole and Jimi Hendrix. 'I am very privileged to be able to produce and direct this fully authorized and official story of the legendary Chuck Berry," Brewer said in a statement. Read more here.