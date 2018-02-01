Kanye West Clones Kim Kardashian For New Fashion Campaign

Among the Kim-itators (who don silver wigs and fatigue sportswear) are beauty experts, models, stylists and a virtually unrecognizable Paris Hilton. You may recall (or not!) that Kim got her reality television start by appearing on The Simple Life as Paris' relatively unknown friend and closet organizer. It's quite a reversal of fortune for the two ladies--each of whom made her own mark on celebrity culture.

For the collection campaign, each model wears an outfit that bears a striking resemblance to Mrs. Kardashian-West's streetwear style. Many are recreations of lookbook images Kim shared in December, according to Vogue. Read more and see photos of Paris (and company) stepping out in Kim Kardashian looks here.