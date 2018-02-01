Luke Bryan Announces Stadium Tour With Sam Hunt

Bryan will bring the extravaganza to 13 stadiums across America this year, with special guest Sam Hunt. Jon Pardi, Morgan Wallen, Carly Pearce and DJ Rock will also perform.

The stadium tour launches May 31 at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada, and runs through October 26 in Detroit. Bryan and company will hit some iconic spots along the way, including Chicago's Wrigley Field, and Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Sales dates for tickets will be announced locally in the coming weeks. See the dates here.