Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Deliverance Streaming New Song Ahead Of Album Release
02-06-2018
.
Deliverance

Christian thrash veterans Deliverance have released a lyric video for their new track "The Black Hand". The song comes from their forthcoming album 'The Subversive Kind,' which is set to be released on February 23rd.

"The Black Hand":
Jim Chaffin had this to say about the track, which can be streamed here, "'The Black Hand' was one of the first tunes Jimmy and I hashed out together. His articulation of what a panic attack feels like was spot on. Mental illness is a major problem in our country and I'm stoked to be able to give people some hope through music."

Lead vocalist Jimmy Brown adds, "Anxiety has not only been a hot button issue, but a condition that is still being studied to understand. 'The Black Hand' is a vivid description of vitals, and emotions experienced in part by a person when going through such an experience."
Glenn Rogers also had this to say about his return to the band and the new album,"After so many years touring and recording I was honored to be asked back in Deliverance," says Rogers. "We have unfinished business, and with 'The Subversive Kind' coming out I hope the fans will rediscover what Big D is all about."

Brown is excited about the current incarnation of the band, "After 33 years, the band has evolved and morphed throughout, but has returned to the roots of why we started doing this years ago! The current lineup is a dream come true for me, and we can't wait to bring it live."

'The Subversive Kind' Tracklisting:

CD Version
1. Bring 'Em Down
2. Concept of the Other
3. Center of it All
4. The Black Hand
5. Epilogue
6. Listen Closely
7. The Subversive Kind
8. The Fold

Vinyl Version
Side A:
1. Bring 'Em Down
2. Concept of the Other
3. Center of it All
4. The Black Hand

Side B:
5. Epilogue
6. Listen Closely
7. The Subversive Kind
8. The Fold

advertisement

Deliverance Music, DVDs, Books and more

Deliverance T-shirts and Posters

More Deliverance News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Deliverance Streaming New Song Ahead Of Album Release

Prince's 'Deliverance' EP Release In Limbo

Singled Out: The Rift's Deliverance

Opeth Announce 'Deliverance & Damnation'


More Stories for Deliverance

Deliverance Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
AC/DC Reportedly To Record And Tour With Axl Rose- A Perfect Circle Announce Long Awaited New Album- Paul Simon Announces Farewell Tour- 6th Annual Metallica Night- more

Alice Cooper Involved In A Car Accident- Dave Matthews Band Make Live Return With 'The Night Before'- Black Sabbath Classic Fuels Super Bowl Ad- Blackberry Smoke- more

KISS' Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley Do Unplugged Reunion Jam- AC/DC's Brian Johnson Looks Back At His Exit From Band- Foo Fighters and Weezer Jam KISS Classic- more

Page Too:
Man Arrested For Lana Del Rey Kidnapping Plot- Justin Timberlake Talks Prince Tribute During Super Bowl Halftime Show- Nas Performs 'Illmatic' With Orchestra- more

Prince Tribute Highlight's Justin Timberlake Super Bowl Halftime Show- The Temptations Dennis Edwards Dead At 74- Bruno Mars Announces Tour With Cardi B- more

Migos' Quavo Accused of Robbery and Assault- Justin Timberlake Says Super Bowl Show 'Never Quite Done Before'- Sam Hunt Returns To The Recording Studio- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
AC/DC Reportedly To Record And Tour With Axl Rose

A Perfect Circle Announce Long Awaited New Album

Paul Simon Announces Farewell Tour

San Francisco Giants Announce 6th Annual Metallica Night

Chicago and REO Speedwagon Teaming For Summer Tour

Singled Out: Jeremy Parsons' Burn This House Down

Killswitch Engage Making Big Progress On New Album

Paramore Release 'Rose Colored Boy' Video

Judas Priest's K.K. Downing Reveals Memoir Details

Nirvana Classic Given Unusual Makeover For Super Bowl Commercial

Billy Corgan Reveals Smashing Pumpkins Album Update

Deliverance Streaming New Song Ahead Of Album Release

Alice Cooper Super Bowl Ad Goes Online

alt-J Announce North American Tour Including Special Stadium Show

Can's Damo Suzuki Releasing Album With Jelly Planet

Dying Fetus Release 4K Video and Announce Tour With Thy Art Is Murder

• more

Page Too News Stories
Man Arrested For Lana Del Rey Kidnapping Plot

Justin Timberlake Talks Prince Tribute During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Nas Performs 'Illmatic' With National Symphony Orchestra

Beyonce Announces Valentine's Day Capsule Collection

Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott Shares First Photos of Twins

Bruno Mars Shares Ideas For Next Year's Super Bowl Halftime Show

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Reveal New Baby Daughter

Calvin Harris Teases New Music Via Cryptic Billboard

Migos Set 'Saturday Night Live' Musical Guest Appearance

Sam Smith Reveals The Only Thing He's Sing For Karaoke

Snoop Dogg Releases Gospel Video 'Words Are Few'

Halsey Releases Apocalyptic New 'Sorry' Video

Jon Pardi's 'I Like Beer' Featured In Super Bowl Ad

Post Malone Covers Children's Song Migos-Style

Diplo Reveals New Look In Yeezy Season 6 Campaign Photo Shoot

Prince Tribute Highlight's Justin Timberlake Super Bowl Halftime Show

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Straw Family - Family Matters

Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled

Joe Perry - Sweetzerland Manifesto

Ten Ton Man - Dangerous Women & A Desperate Man

Cindy Wilson - Change

Luca Bash - Keys of Mine

Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed

Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO

Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo

Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again

MorleyView Micki Free

Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions

John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!

Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.