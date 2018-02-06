Deliverance Streaming New Song Ahead Of Album Release

"The Black Hand":

Jim Chaffin had this to say about the track, which can be streamed here, "'The Black Hand' was one of the first tunes Jimmy and I hashed out together. His articulation of what a panic attack feels like was spot on. Mental illness is a major problem in our country and I'm stoked to be able to give people some hope through music."

Lead vocalist Jimmy Brown adds, "Anxiety has not only been a hot button issue, but a condition that is still being studied to understand. 'The Black Hand' is a vivid description of vitals, and emotions experienced in part by a person when going through such an experience."

Glenn Rogers also had this to say about his return to the band and the new album,"After so many years touring and recording I was honored to be asked back in Deliverance," says Rogers. "We have unfinished business, and with 'The Subversive Kind' coming out I hope the fans will rediscover what Big D is all about."

Brown is excited about the current incarnation of the band, "After 33 years, the band has evolved and morphed throughout, but has returned to the roots of why we started doing this years ago! The current lineup is a dream come true for me, and we can't wait to bring it live."

'The Subversive Kind' Tracklisting:

CD Version

1. Bring 'Em Down

2. Concept of the Other

3. Center of it All

4. The Black Hand

5. Epilogue

6. Listen Closely

7. The Subversive Kind

8. The Fold

Vinyl Version

Side A:

1. Bring 'Em Down

2. Concept of the Other

3. Center of it All

4. The Black Hand

Side B:

5. Epilogue

6. Listen Closely

7. The Subversive Kind

8. The Fold