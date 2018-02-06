Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Singled Out: Jeremy Parsons' Burn This House Down
02-06-2018
.
Jeremy Parsons

Jeremy Parsons recently released his sophomore album "Things I Need To Say" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us the story behind the song "Burn This House Down". Here is the story:

I can't always remember how ideas or inspiration finds me but I can remember clear as anything how "Burn This House Down" came to be. I was on the phone with my friend who asked if I would mind writing some songs for him for a record he wanted to work on. Of course I was extremely flattered and said yes. I always like a challenge and any reason to write. It makes it fun when it's something like a project and you get to change up your motivation a little. I immediately got to work and started writing songs and in one day had made my way through quite a few.

I decided to put my guitar down and take a break and also put in a phone call to my dad just to check up on him. My parents were in the process of going through a divorce at this time and every time I called I always had to mentally prep to talk about things I was not ready to accept or face. We talked about how he was doing and how it was different in the house. The house itself hadn't aesthetically changed but the feelings inside of it were different. I was emotionally overwhelmed by the time I reached the end of the conversation. I went back, sat down and picked up my guitar and there it was. The song came pouring out of me as if I was playing something i had heard and played a million times. The realest things and feelings are the easiest to translate. I wrote it all down and immediately did a work tape of it to send to my dad and my friend. They loved it and it had become one of my favorite songs as well. Not just because I had written it so easily but because it had helped me work through something I couldn't seem to get out or express in any other way.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself here and learn more about the album right here!

