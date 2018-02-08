Alter Bridge's Myles Kennedy Announces Solo Tour

Tickets for the month-long run, which will begin in Spokane, WA on May 2, will go on sale Friday, February 9 at 10 a.m. local time. Due March 9, Kennedy recorded his debut with producer and longtime Alter Bridge associate Michael "Elvis" Baskette.

Inspired by the loss of his father when he was a child, the project was launched with videos for the title track and "Haunted By Design." Ahead of the US dates, Kennedy will launch his debut in early March with a pair of dates in South Africa before hitting Europe, including a sold-out six-date UK run that will open in Birmingham on March 17 and be followed by more shows in the region. See the dates here.