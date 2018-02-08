|
Drake Surprises Shoppers By Buying Them Groceries
.
(Radio.com) Drake is out of control in Miami and can't be stopped. The rapper is on a seemingly endless goodwill tour of the city, showering residents with money and gifts at every turn. After giving a University of Miami student $50k for tuition and hooking up a local high school with money and new uniforms, Drake went and bought groceries for everyone in a local Miami market. Shoppers at Sabor Tropical Supermarket were stunned to see the rapper casually buying a mango juice. They were even more surprised when he offered to pay for everyone in the store. 'It's the first time somebody like Drake comes in the store," store manager Jose Hernandez told 7 News Miami. 'So that's really important or good for us, and all the customers getting crazy." When asked how many customers were beneficiaries of the rapper's kindness, the store manager wasn't exactly sure: 'I don't know, 40, 50 [people]," Hernadez estimated. "Thx for showing Miami Beach some love Drake!," tweeted Miami Beach police officer Ernesto Rodriguez, along with a photo of him posing with the rapper. Even the city of Miami got in on the action, sharing a video of Drake leaving the store to cheering fans on the city's official Twitter account. See both tweets here.
After giving a University of Miami student $50k for tuition and hooking up a local high school with money and new uniforms, Drake went and bought groceries for everyone in a local Miami market.
Shoppers at Sabor Tropical Supermarket were stunned to see the rapper casually buying a mango juice. They were even more surprised when he offered to pay for everyone in the store.
'It's the first time somebody like Drake comes in the store," store manager Jose Hernandez told 7 News Miami. 'So that's really important or good for us, and all the customers getting crazy."
When asked how many customers were beneficiaries of the rapper's kindness, the store manager wasn't exactly sure: 'I don't know, 40, 50 [people]," Hernadez estimated.
"Thx for showing Miami Beach some love Drake!," tweeted Miami Beach police officer Ernesto Rodriguez, along with a photo of him posing with the rapper.
Even the city of Miami got in on the action, sharing a video of Drake leaving the store to cheering fans on the city's official Twitter account. See both tweets here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Van Halen's 40th Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio
• Late Metallica Star's Hometown Proclaims 'Cliff Burton Day'
• Five Finger Death Punch and Shinedown Announce Spring Tour
• New Move Made In Steely Dan Ownership Lawsuit
• Beatles The Worst Musicians In The World Claims Quincy Jones
• Alter Bridge's Myles Kennedy Announces Solo Tour
• MGMT Go Retro To The Big '80s With 'Me and Michael'
• Ozzy Osbourne Announces His First Legs Of Final Tour
• The Eagles Add More Dates To North American Tour
• Poison And Cheap Trick Announce North American Tour
• Smashing Pumpkins Reunion Confirmed Via Leaked Photo?
• Queen And Adam Lambert Announce Summer Tour
• Metallica Release Live Video For Black Album Classic
• David Bowie's 'Space Oddity' Launched Toward Mars By SpaceX
• Sting and Shaggy Release 'Don't Make Me Wait' Video
• Migos Take Things Literally In Alternative 'Stir Fry' Video
• Big Sean Announces North American Tour
• Taylor Swift Teams With Ed Sheeran In Funny Candid Clip
• Singled Out: Felix and the Future's Karen
• Drake Surprises Shoppers By Buying Them Groceries
• Selena Gomez Talks Social Media, Mental Health and More
• Stranger Things Millie Bobby Brown Does Her Own 'Carpool Karaoke'
• Ed Sheeran Adds New North American Stadium Tour Dates
• Willie Nelson Cancels More Tour Dates Due To Health
• Kendrick Lamar And SZA Releases 'All the Stars' Video
• Backstreet Boys Extend Las Vegas Residency
• Keith Urban Invites Chris Janson to Join the Grand Ole Opry
• Singled Out: Aesthetic Perfection's Ebb And Flow
• Calvin Harris And PartyNextDoor Team For 'Nuh Ready Nuh Ready'
• Julia Michaels Releases 'Heaven' Video for 'Fifty Shades Freed'
• Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled
• Straw Family - Family Matters
• Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled
• Joe Perry - Sweetzerland Manifesto
• Ten Ton Man - Dangerous Women & A Desperate Man
• Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed
• Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO
• Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo
• Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again
• Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions
• John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.