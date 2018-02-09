Jimi Hendrix Producer Eddie Kramer Talks Forthcoming Album

The 13-track set - which includes 10 unreleased tunes - marks the third volume in a trilogy from the Hendrix archives, following 2010's "Valleys Of Neptune" and 2013's "People, Hell And Angels."

The project includes guest appearances by Johnny Winter, Stephen Stills, Lonnie Youngblood and original Jimi Hendrix Experience members Mitch Mitchell and Noel Redding.

"It was amazing just to watch him in the studio or live," explains Kramer, who engineered all of Hendrix's recordings. "The brain kicks off the thought process - it goes through his brain through his heart and through his hands and onto the guitar, and it's a seamless process. It's like a lead guitar and a rhythm guitar at the same time, and it's scary. There's never been another Jimi Hendrix, at least in my mind."

"Both Sides Of The Sky" will be issued via multiple formats, including CD, digital and a numbered, 180-gram audiophile double-vinyl.

The album is being previewed with the lead track, a previously-unreleased cover of the Muddy Waters classic, "Mannish Boy" that features the trio that would come to be known as Band Of Gypsys - Hendrix, bassist Billy Cox and drummer Buddy Miles. Stream the song and watch the video with Eddie Kramer here.