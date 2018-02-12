Blink-182's Travis Barker Teams With Limp Bizkit's Wes Borland

Borland made the big reveal on Instagram, sharing a video of Barker laying down a funky beat in a recording studio. "Doing drums with the man himself Travis Barker on a yet to be titled new project!," Borland captioned the post.

The guitarist went on to share that Barker's contribution is more substantial than just one track. "My gal came to visit me after being locked away at The Village for 2 days. Wrote 7 songs in 12 hours. That's a new record," Borland revealed on a separate post. "More drums from Travis Barker to come." See the posts here.