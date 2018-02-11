|
Drake Guests On BlocBoy JB's New Track and Video
.
(Radio.com) Drake just popped up on a new song and video by Memphis rapper BlocBoy JB called "Look Alive"; BlocBoy is signed to Drake's label OVO Sound and to make sure his new number impacts, Drake plays a major role. Drizzy raps for the first half of the song before BlocBoy takes over with a rapid-fire delivery redolent of a less husky, more sedated Busta Rhymes. Near the end, Drake comes back in to deliver more effortless lines. The video for the track was produced by Tay Keith and features bird's-eye shots of the city and scenes of the performers rapping and dancing with their crew on a basketball court and outside in the streets. During the lyrically explicit clip, they flip the bird, rifle through a deck of bills and watch a basketball game from the nosebleeds. Recently, Drake shared two of his own new songs, "Diplomatic Immunity" and "God's Plan," the latter of which brought him to Miami to film a video at a public high school. While he was there, he gave the school $25,000 for new uniforms, then he dropped by a city supermarket and bought groceries for everyone in the store. He also stopped at a homeless shelter for mothers and children and delivered a $50,000 donation as well as presents for the kids and Target gift cards for the women in the shelter. Watch Drake in BlocBoy JB's lyrically explicit video for "Look Alive" here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
