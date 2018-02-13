|
Niall Horan Releases Animated 'On The Loose' Lyric Video
.
(Radio.com) Former One Direction star Niall Horan is in an animated mood. The pop star has shared a new lyric video for the song "On The Loose." "On The Loose" is the fourth single from Horan's solo debut, Flicker. He's set to tour here in the states behind the release starting in July with Maren Morris. The new clip is an animated affair detailing the song's protagonist as she cruises in a convertible and staring pensively at a city skyline. Watch the video here.
"On The Loose" is the fourth single from Horan's solo debut, Flicker. He's set to tour here in the states behind the release starting in July with Maren Morris.
The new clip is an animated affair detailing the song's protagonist as she cruises in a convertible and staring pensively at a city skyline. Watch the video here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Metallica's James Hetfield Lands Key Role In Ted Bundy Movie
• Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make New Album Following Final Tour
• Rush's Alex Lifeson Records Epic Track With Fu Manchu
• D'arcy Wretzky Speaks Out About Smashing Pumpkins Reunion
• Steve Miller Band Announce 50th Anniversary Tour With Peter Frampton
• The Doors Release Video Of Classic Song Performance
• Brian Setzer Announces Rockabilly Riot Summer Tour
• Black Stone Cherry Stream Song From Forthcoming Album
• Chris Cornell Featured On Forthcoming Johnny Cash Album
• Jack White Shares His Hope For Rock's Future
• The National Soundtracking A New Theater Play
• Rapper Anderson Paak Reveals Radiohead Influence
• Buckethead Explains His Paul Gilbert Connection
• Guns N' Roses Star To Play Appetite Album In Full On Tour
• Mr. Big's Pat Torpey Dead At 64
• Bruno Mars And Cardi B Announce '24K Magic' Tour Dates
• Camila Cabello Previews 'Never Be The Same' Video
• Jason Aldean Releases Three-Part 'You Make It Easy' Video
• Niall Horan Releases Animated 'On The Loose' Lyric Video
• Shawn Mendes Promises New Album Coming 'Soon'
• Kelly Clarkson Goes Behind The Scenes Of Next Song
• Vance Joy Announces North American Tour
• Travis Scott Given Key To His Texas Hometown
• Marshmello Releases 'Spotlight' Video Tribute To Lil Peep
• Chris Stapleton's 'Tennessee Whiskey' Given Unexpected Makeover
• Fergie Addresses Quentin Tarantino Biting Incident
• Taylor Swift And Ed Sheeran Release 'Endgame' Behind-the-Scenes Video
• Drake Guests On BlocBoy JB's New Track and Video
• Justin Timberlake Surprises Super Bowl 'Selfie Kid'
• Kelsea Ballerini Shares Romantic Honeymoon Video
• Channel Dark - El Wire Pacifier
• Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled
• Straw Family - Family Matters
• Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled
• Joe Perry - Sweetzerland Manifesto
• Ten Ton Man - Dangerous Women & A Desperate Man
• Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed
• Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO
• Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo
• Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.