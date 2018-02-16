Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

BTS Open Up About SHINEee's Jonghyun Suicide
02-16-2018
(Radio.com) BTS have opened up in their most recent interview. Members of the superstar K-pop group discussed the recent death of fellow K-pop star Jonghyun of the band SHINee, who committed suicide last December after suffering from depression.

"We went to give our condolences that morning. I couldn't sleep at all that night," shared member RM for their cover story interview with Billboard. "It was so shocking, because we had seen him so often at events. He was so successful."

"It was a shock to everyone, and I really sympathized with him," added Suga. 'I really want to say that everyone in the world is lonely and everyone is sad, and if we know that everyone is suffering and lonely, I hope we can create an environment where we can ask for help, and say things are hard when they're hard, and say that we miss someone when we miss them." Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

