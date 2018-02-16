Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Corey Taylor Reveals Timeline For New Slipknot Album
02-16-2018
.
Slipknot

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor shared some good news for fans during a recent interview. The masked group expects to release their next studio album next year.

Taylor was asked about the new material while talking to Musik Universe and responded, "It's awesome. That's all I'm gonna say about it. It's everything I wanted it to be. And they've been sending me stuff, kind of here and there… And it's so funny too, because they're like 'We don't want to send you anything until it's ready' and I'm like 'Alright, alright.' I'm being very patient and then I've gotten about six, gotten about six songs now. And they're… they're really, really good. And just in that demo form. And by demo I mean really just that fact that's little longer than it will end up.

"Because what you want to do is take that idea and extrapolate it to the point where you've exhausted every kind of idea. And then you kind of take it, you shorten it and you break it down and form it to get it a little more solid, a little more fluid.

"And that's where it's at right now and I'm actually writing lyrics for three of them as we speak. And it's dark. It's really dark. It's actually probably the most autobiographical I've been in years. Just for the fact that I've been through a lot in the last few years.

"And I've been sitting on a lot, so I'm writing from the standpoint of where I am now instead of where I was. Which is so easy to tap into sometimes. It's so easy to just kind of go there, almost like on impulse. Now, I'm writing it from the standpoint of a man who's been through a lot-not just a young man, but an older man, and trying to figure things out."

He was then asked about the timeline for releasing it and he said, "Next year... absolutely, next year, yeah." He added, "2019, sometime in that year we will definitely be recording it. We'll finish writing it, record it and be ready to go on the road." Watch the full interview here.

advertisement

Slipknot Music, DVDs, Books and more

Slipknot T-shirts and Posters

More Slipknot News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Corey Taylor Reveals Timeline For New Slipknot Album

Slipknot Have Written 27 New Pieces Of Music 2017 In Review

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Zings Nickelback's Chad Kroeger 2017 In Review

Third Slipknot Member Undergoes Spinal Surgery 2017 In Review

Slipknot's Clown Reveals Timing Of Studio Return For New Album

Joey Jordison Looks Back On Serious Illness At End Of Slipknot 2017 In Review

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Announces Live Acoustic Release

Slipknot Members Doing Q&A At Documentary Premiere

Slipknot Frontman Corey Taylor Reveals His Wake Up Call

Slipknot Have Written 27 New Pieces Of Music


More Stories for Slipknot

Slipknot Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
The Smashing Pumpkins Announce Reunion Tour- Corey Taylor Reveals Timeline For New Slipknot Album- Metallica To Receive Polar Music Prize- Muse Release 'Thought Contagion'- more

Led Zeppelin To Release 'Different' Archival Recordings- Photo Of Metallica's James Hetfield As Cop In Ted Bundy Movie- Iron Maiden Take Action Against Counterfeiters- more

Guns N' Roses Star Launches New Supergroup- Metallica's Kirk Hammett Featured On New Michael Schenker Song- Smashing Pumpkins Address D'arcy Wretzky Reunion Controversy- more

Page Too:
Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video- Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message- Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'- Remy Ma- more

Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video- Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message- Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'- Remy Ma- more

Elton John Making New 'Lion King' Music With Beyonce- Willie Nelson Fighting Back After Battling Flu- Victoria Beckham Addresses Spice Girls Reunion Speculation- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
The Smashing Pumpkins Announce Reunion Tour

Corey Taylor Reveals Timeline For New Slipknot Album

Metallica To Receive 2018 Polar Music Prize

Muse Release New Song and Video 'Thought Contagion'

Previously Unreleased Jimi Hendrix Track Streaming Online

Singled Out: Small Town Titans' Dragonfly

Megadeth's David Ellefson Announces Meet and Greet Events

Royal Blood Release 'Look Like You Know' Video

Neil Young Blames Record Label Greed For Pono Failure

Ted Nugent's Willie Nelson Guitar Aspiration

Led Zeppelin To Release 'Different' Archival Recordings

Photo Of Metallica's James Hetfield As Cop In Ted Bundy Movie

Iron Maiden Take Action Against Counterfeiters

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Addresses Glenn Tipton's Parkinson's Battle

Smashing Pumpkins' D'arcy Wretzky Reveals Billy Corgan Texts

Singled Out: Valhalla Lights' Hammer The Witch

• more

Page Too News Stories
Meek Mill Files Appeal Alleging Unreliable Police Testimony

Kendrick Lamar, The Killers Lead NBA All-Star Weekend

Frank Ocean Reveals Surprise Cover Of 'Moon River'

The Chainsmokers Announce New Single 'You Owe Me'

Kendrick Lamar, Future, Jay Rock Release 'King's Dead' Video

Run The Jewels Announced As Record Store Day Ambassadors for 2018

Khalid and Fifth Harmony's Normani Release 'Love Lies'

Thomas Rhett, Lee Brice Lead ACM Stories, Songs & Stars Benefit Show

Kanye West Reaches 'Resolution' In Saint Pablo Tour Lawsuit

Drake Reveals God's Plan In New Video Clip

BTS Open Up About SHINEee's Jonghyun Suicide

Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares Photos Of His Newborn Son

Pink's Daughter Willow Skates Through Tour Rehearsal

Kelsea Ballerini And Husband Play Together For The First Time

Katy Perry Freaks Out After Catching Wedding Bouquet

DJ Khaled's 1-Year-Old Son Asahd Inks Deal

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Billion Dollar Babies - First Ever Live Show - Flint 1977

TBT: Phil Vassar The New Piano Man

Dolly Spartans - Time Sides With No One

Saxon - Thunderbolt

Channel Dark - El Wire Pacifier

Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled

Straw Family - Family Matters

Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled

Joe Perry - Sweetzerland Manifesto

Ten Ton Man - Dangerous Women & A Desperate Man

Cindy Wilson - Change

Luca Bash - Keys of Mine

Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed

Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.