Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message
02-15-2018
.
Kanye West

Kanye West celebrated Valentine's Day in a very public way. The rapper reactivated his Instagram account for the special occasion to share a special post.

West shared a photo of a handwritten message to his wife Kim Kardashian, writing on a piece of paper "Happy Valentines [sic] Day Babe" in uppercase printing.

The post received over 300,000 likes within the first hour of posting with fans celebrating the outspoken rapper's return to the social media platform. See the post and full photo here.

