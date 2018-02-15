Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'

"Heartbreak Kodak" is the follow up to Kodak's November release, "Project Baby Two: All Grown Up," the deluxe edition of the chart-topping mixtape, "Project Baby Two."

This new project features all new tracks, recorded last year while Kodak was at home in Florida. For "Heartbreak Kodak," he wanted to show a different side, exploring his vocal ability and new melodies, thus creating his own R&B sound. Check it out here.