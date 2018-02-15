Life of Agony Announce Two Special Hometown Shows

02-15-2018

.

Life of Agony have announced that they have a special treat for their hometown fans in Brooklyn as they will be playing two special intimate shows in the city in April. The special shows will be taking place on Wednesday, April 18th and Thursday, April 19th at Saint Vitus and each night will feature the band playing a unique show including performing songs from their catalog that they have never played live before.



Each night's set will be unique, with the band diving deep into their catalog to perform tracks never heard before live, along with their staple classics. These performances will also mark the first shows with new drummer Veronica Bellino (



The shows will be the first with new drummer Veronica Bellino Jeff Beck, DMC, Richie Sambora/Orianthi, Carmine Appice/SLAMM), who had the following to say, "I am extremely excited and grateful to play these first two shows in the birthplace of LOA! Being a NY native myself, I can't wait to share this with friends, family and fans!" -



Mina Caputo added "I'm excited to think that this thing we're doing is touching so many people in so many cultures. I'm extremely grateful to be sharing that stage again, the most intense stimulating way to hear music, with my brothers Alan and Joey, and of course, our newest member of the band Veronica. Connecting with her is certainly another dream come true for us. I'm so excited to do our thing, with all our soul and all our might."



The band also released a new video for their song "Dead Speak Kindly" from their 2017 album "A Place Where There's No More Pain". Watch the video here.