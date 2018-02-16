Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Metallica To Receive 2018 Polar Music Prize
02-16-2018
.
Metallica

Hard rockin icons Metallica will be one of the recipients of this year's Polar Music Prize, it was announced earlier this week by Polar Music Prize award committee at Stockholm City Hall.

The band members have shared their reaction to the honor. Frontman James Hetfield said, "I feel very honored to be in such great company with the others who have accepted the Polar Music Prize. As myself and as Metallica, I'm grateful to have this as part of our legacy, our history. Thank you."

Guitarist Kirk Hammett reacted, "It means a lot to me because we've been added to a list of very distinguished artists and musicians who I respect. And to be acknowledged for the work we've done. I know how important this is and how much of an honor it is."

Lars Ulrich added, "Receiving the Polar Music Prize is an incredible thing. It puts us in very distinguished company. It's a great validation of everything that Metallica has done over the last 35 years. At the same time, we feel like we're in our prime with a lot of good years ahead of us. Thank you very much."

Bassist Robert Trujillo concluded, "Receiving the Polar Music Prize is such an honor, especially sharing it with [previous laureates] such as Joni Mitchell, Keith Jarrett and Wayne Shorter, who I admire dearly… Hopefully this will inspire younger generations of musicians to keep the music alive."

advertisement

Metallica Music, DVDs, Books and more

Metallica T-shirts and Posters

More Metallica News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Metallica To Receive 2018 Polar Music Prize

Photo Of Metallica's James Hetfield As Cop In Ted Bundy Movie

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Featured On New Michael Schenker Song

Metallica's James Hetfield Lands Key Role In New Ted Bundy Movie

Metallica's James Hetfield Lands Key Role In Ted Bundy Movie

Metallica Release Live 'Seek & Destroy' Video

Late Metallica Star's Hometown Proclaims 'Cliff Burton Day'

Metallica Release Live Video For Black Album Classic

San Francisco Giants Announce 6th Annual Metallica Night

Metallica Revisiting The Garage For New Reissues


More Stories for Metallica

Metallica Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
The Smashing Pumpkins Announce Reunion Tour- Corey Taylor Reveals Timeline For New Slipknot Album- Metallica To Receive Polar Music Prize- Muse Release 'Thought Contagion'- more

Led Zeppelin To Release 'Different' Archival Recordings- Photo Of Metallica's James Hetfield As Cop In Ted Bundy Movie- Iron Maiden Take Action Against Counterfeiters- more

Guns N' Roses Star Launches New Supergroup- Metallica's Kirk Hammett Featured On New Michael Schenker Song- Smashing Pumpkins Address D'arcy Wretzky Reunion Controversy- more

Page Too:
Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video- Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message- Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'- Remy Ma- more

Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video- Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message- Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'- Remy Ma- more

Elton John Making New 'Lion King' Music With Beyonce- Willie Nelson Fighting Back After Battling Flu- Victoria Beckham Addresses Spice Girls Reunion Speculation- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
The Smashing Pumpkins Announce Reunion Tour

Corey Taylor Reveals Timeline For New Slipknot Album

Metallica To Receive 2018 Polar Music Prize

Muse Release New Song and Video 'Thought Contagion'

Previously Unreleased Jimi Hendrix Track Streaming Online

Singled Out: Small Town Titans' Dragonfly

Megadeth's David Ellefson Announces Meet and Greet Events

Royal Blood Release 'Look Like You Know' Video

Neil Young Blames Record Label Greed For Pono Failure

Ted Nugent's Willie Nelson Guitar Aspiration

Led Zeppelin To Release 'Different' Archival Recordings

Photo Of Metallica's James Hetfield As Cop In Ted Bundy Movie

Iron Maiden Take Action Against Counterfeiters

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Addresses Glenn Tipton's Parkinson's Battle

Smashing Pumpkins' D'arcy Wretzky Reveals Billy Corgan Texts

Singled Out: Valhalla Lights' Hammer The Witch

• more

Page Too News Stories
Meek Mill Files Appeal Alleging Unreliable Police Testimony

Kendrick Lamar, The Killers Lead NBA All-Star Weekend

Frank Ocean Reveals Surprise Cover Of 'Moon River'

The Chainsmokers Announce New Single 'You Owe Me'

Kendrick Lamar, Future, Jay Rock Release 'King's Dead' Video

Run The Jewels Announced As Record Store Day Ambassadors for 2018

Khalid and Fifth Harmony's Normani Release 'Love Lies'

Thomas Rhett, Lee Brice Lead ACM Stories, Songs & Stars Benefit Show

Kanye West Reaches 'Resolution' In Saint Pablo Tour Lawsuit

Drake Reveals God's Plan In New Video Clip

BTS Open Up About SHINEee's Jonghyun Suicide

Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares Photos Of His Newborn Son

Pink's Daughter Willow Skates Through Tour Rehearsal

Kelsea Ballerini And Husband Play Together For The First Time

Katy Perry Freaks Out After Catching Wedding Bouquet

DJ Khaled's 1-Year-Old Son Asahd Inks Deal

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Billion Dollar Babies - First Ever Live Show - Flint 1977

TBT: Phil Vassar The New Piano Man

Dolly Spartans - Time Sides With No One

Saxon - Thunderbolt

Channel Dark - El Wire Pacifier

Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled

Straw Family - Family Matters

Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled

Joe Perry - Sweetzerland Manifesto

Ten Ton Man - Dangerous Women & A Desperate Man

Cindy Wilson - Change

Luca Bash - Keys of Mine

Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed

Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.