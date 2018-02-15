|
Photo Of Metallica's James Hetfield As Cop In Ted Bundy Movie
.
The first photo of Metallica frontman James Hetfield on the set of the new Ted Bundy movie has surfaced and the band revealed some more details about James' first character acting role. Director Joe Berlinger shared the photo via Instram which featues Hetfield, along with Zac Efron (who plays Bundy). The Some Kind of Monster director wrote, "A special day on set of our little Bundy movie starring Zac Efron and Lily Collins. "Metallica is in the house as James Hetfield plays Officer Bob Hayward in the metal god's first dramatic role," he added the hashtag, #cleancut. "Having one of my musical heroes in our film is pretty damn awesome." The band also made the following post via social media on Wednesday about the project, "No rest for the wicked here as James spent a few of his days between tour dates in front of the camera once again for Academy-award nominated director Joe Berlinger as he filmed scenes for Joe's upcoming film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile. The movie follows the relationship between notorious serial killer Ted Bundy, played by Zac Efron, and his longtime girlfriend, played by Lily Collins, who at the time, had no knowledge of the crimes. "James will be playing Officer Bob Hayward, a Utah highway patrol veteran who was the first law enforcement officer to arrest Bundy in 1975 after pulling the killer over and discovering burglary tools in his car but wisely suspecting much worse. While James has played himself in other films and television productions, this will be his first dramatic role taking on a different character. "'Tallica fans all know Joe Berlinger as the director and producer our very own "Some Kind of Monster" along with the late Bruce Sinofsky in 2004. There is not a release date for Extremely Wicked… yet, but we'll keep you updated here. And in the meantime, James is back out on the road as we hit the stage in Bologna, Italy tonight."
Director Joe Berlinger shared the photo via Instram which featues Hetfield, along with Zac Efron (who plays Bundy). The Some Kind of Monster director wrote, "A special day on set of our little Bundy movie starring Zac Efron and Lily Collins.
"Metallica is in the house as James Hetfield plays Officer Bob Hayward in the metal god's first dramatic role," he added the hashtag, #cleancut. "Having one of my musical heroes in our film is pretty damn awesome."
The band also made the following post via social media on Wednesday about the project, "No rest for the wicked here as James spent a few of his days between tour dates in front of the camera once again for Academy-award nominated director Joe Berlinger as he filmed scenes for Joe's upcoming film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile. The movie follows the relationship between notorious serial killer Ted Bundy, played by Zac Efron, and his longtime girlfriend, played by Lily Collins, who at the time, had no knowledge of the crimes.
"James will be playing Officer Bob Hayward, a Utah highway patrol veteran who was the first law enforcement officer to arrest Bundy in 1975 after pulling the killer over and discovering burglary tools in his car but wisely suspecting much worse. While James has played himself in other films and television productions, this will be his first dramatic role taking on a different character.
"'Tallica fans all know Joe Berlinger as the director and producer our very own "Some Kind of Monster" along with the late Bruce Sinofsky in 2004. There is not a release date for Extremely Wicked… yet, but we'll keep you updated here. And in the meantime, James is back out on the road as we hit the stage in Bologna, Italy tonight."
• Photo Of Metallica's James Hetfield As Cop In Ted Bundy Movie
• Iron Maiden Take Action Against Counterfeiters
• Judas Priest's Rob Halford Addresses Glenn Tipton's Parkinson's Battle
• Smashing Pumpkins' D'arcy Wretzky Reveals Billy Corgan Texts
• Singled Out: Valhalla Lights' Hammer The Witch
• Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow Preview New 2-Disc Set
• Red Hot Mistake For Chili Peppers Fan
• Misfits Doyle Launching As We Die World Abomination Tour
• Life of Agony Announce Two Special Hometown Shows
• TSOL Announce Limited Edition Record Release
• Adam Lambert Says New Music Coming This Year
• Ryan Adams Releases New Song 'Baby I Love You'
• Eddie Vedder, Will Ferrell, Chad Smith Play 'Personal Jesus'
• Stoned Jesus Releasing New Album Via Napalm Records
• Late Night Fights Take On Important Issues With Prison Video
• Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message
• Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'
• Remy Ma And Chris Brown Release 'Melanin Magic' Video
• Kendrick Lamar And Nipsey Hussle Release New Track 'Dedication'
• Blake Shelton Raises $50k For Hometown Park
• Camila Cabello Announces 'Never Be The Same' Tour
• Drake And NFL Star Antonio Brown Treat Maid To $10k Shopping Spree
• Machine Gun Kelly Releases 'The Break Up' Video
• Don Gibson Collection Revisits His Golden Period In The 1970s
• Elton John Making New 'Lion King' Music With Beyonce
• Willie Nelson Fighting Back After Battling Flu
• Victoria Beckham Addresses Spice Girls Reunion Speculation
• Demi Lovato Says Arena Tour Will be 'Up Close and Personal'
• Kendrick Lamar Bans Photography At His Concerts
• Cardi B And Offset On Chris Jeday's 'Ahora Dice' Remix
• TBT: Phil Vassar The New Piano Man
• Dolly Spartans - Time Sides With No One
• Channel Dark - El Wire Pacifier
• Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled
• Straw Family - Family Matters
• Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled
• Joe Perry - Sweetzerland Manifesto
• Ten Ton Man - Dangerous Women & A Desperate Man
• Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed
• Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO
• Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.