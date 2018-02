Photo Of Metallica's James Hetfield As Cop In Ted Bundy Movie

Director Joe Berlinger shared the photo via Instram which featues Hetfield, along with Zac Efron (who plays Bundy). The Some Kind of Monster director wrote, "A special day on set of our little Bundy movie starring Zac Efron and Lily Collins.

"Metallica is in the house as James Hetfield plays Officer Bob Hayward in the metal god's first dramatic role," he added the hashtag, #cleancut. "Having one of my musical heroes in our film is pretty damn awesome."

The band also made the following post via social media on Wednesday about the project, "No rest for the wicked here as James spent a few of his days between tour dates in front of the camera once again for Academy-award nominated director Joe Berlinger as he filmed scenes for Joe's upcoming film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile. The movie follows the relationship between notorious serial killer Ted Bundy, played by Zac Efron, and his longtime girlfriend, played by Lily Collins, who at the time, had no knowledge of the crimes.

"James will be playing Officer Bob Hayward, a Utah highway patrol veteran who was the first law enforcement officer to arrest Bundy in 1975 after pulling the killer over and discovering burglary tools in his car but wisely suspecting much worse. While James has played himself in other films and television productions, this will be his first dramatic role taking on a different character.

"'Tallica fans all know Joe Berlinger as the director and producer our very own "Some Kind of Monster" along with the late Bruce Sinofsky in 2004. There is not a release date for Extremely Wicked yet, but we'll keep you updated here. And in the meantime, James is back out on the road as we hit the stage in Bologna, Italy tonight."