Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Singled Out: Valhalla Lights' Hammer The Witch
02-15-2018
.
Valhalla Lights

Valhalla Lights are gearing up to release their new album in April but are giving fans an early taste with the single "Hammer The Witch". To celebrate we asked vocalist Ange Saul to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

Hammer The Witch was always going to be one of the more special songs on the record. Hammer The Witch is a heavy and melodic tale set to the dark and primitive history of religion and the infamous 'Crusades' and a book called the 'Malleus Maleficarum'. This dogmatic and menacing book, supported by the religion of the day, instructed people to murder those that were accused of witchcraft by burning them at the stake. With masses blindly controlled by fear and hypnotized into violence, men, women and children were falsely accused and put to a horrible death.

The fear that this book instilled had the power to lead people astray, which resonates with the modern world and contemporary man through the mass media mayhem that tries to oppress and control us all today.

How did the writing of this song begin? I guess the song was born when I was listening on my headphones to a riff that George had sent me which was one of many riffs flying around, but this one stood out. It was at this time that the title 'Hammer the witch' struck me with the intensity of a lightning bolt. Upon first hearing it, I fell in love and I instantly had the energy to write a song that I'd always wanted to write. This riff for me represented something different, a brand new entity, how I felt, a collage of ideas that had been dying to be told..

This riff led me down a path of thought provoking history that I'd never encompassed previously, and it is a history that seems to be repeating itself today. I think this song and it's underlining depths, strongly resonate with the current global and political arena.

This song is our own interpretation of a story that has direct correlations to our contemporary world, a world where people are becoming more and more divided in their beliefs, clinging onto tired dogmas, problematic constructs, and blindly following what they are told to believe.

It's a funny feeling to be now looking back at the beginning of its progression. The first riff, the first words 'Hammer the witch'. When those words hit me, I knew the song was writing itself, almost like a ghost was whispering into my ear about a history needing to be told. It was an out of body experience of a moment, that still resonates with everyone in the band when listening to the finished song..

To see it develop from a riff and melody, into something so powerful, is just amazing..

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!

advertisement

Valhalla Lights Music, DVDs, Books and more

Valhalla Lights T-shirts and Posters

More Valhalla Lights News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Singled Out: Valhalla Lights' Hammer The Witch


More Stories for Valhalla Lights

Valhalla Lights Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Led Zeppelin To Release 'Different' Archival Recordings- Photo Of Metallica's James Hetfield As Cop In Ted Bundy Movie- Iron Maiden Take Action Against Counterfeiters- more

Guns N' Roses Star Launches New Supergroup- Metallica's Kirk Hammett Featured On New Michael Schenker Song- Smashing Pumpkins Address D'arcy Wretzky Reunion Controversy- more

Judas Priest Legend Battling Parkinson's Disease- Metallica's James Hetfield Lands Key Role In Ted Bundy Movie- Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make New Album After Final Tour- more

Guns N' Roses Star To Play Appetite Album In Full On Tour- Mr. Big's Pat Torpey Dead At 64- Prince's Family Denied Investigative Death Data By Authorities- Robert Plant- more

Page Too:
Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video- Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message- Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'- Remy Ma- more

Elton John Making New 'Lion King' Music With Beyonce- Willie Nelson Fighting Back After Battling Flu- Victoria Beckham Addresses Spice Girls Reunion Speculation- more

Kendrick Lamar Accused Of Artwork Theft- Bruno Mars And Cardi B Announce '24K Magic' Tour Dates- Camila Cabello Previews 'Never Be The Same' Video- Jason Aldean- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Led Zeppelin To Release 'Different' Archival Recordings

Photo Of Metallica's James Hetfield As Cop In Ted Bundy Movie

Iron Maiden Take Action Against Counterfeiters

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Addresses Glenn Tipton's Parkinson's Battle

Smashing Pumpkins' D'arcy Wretzky Reveals Billy Corgan Texts

Singled Out: Valhalla Lights' Hammer The Witch

Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow Preview New 2-Disc Set

Red Hot Mistake For Chili Peppers Fan

Misfits Doyle Launching As We Die World Abomination Tour

Life of Agony Announce Two Special Hometown Shows

TSOL Announce Limited Edition Record Release

Adam Lambert Says New Music Coming This Year

Ryan Adams Releases New Song 'Baby I Love You'

Eddie Vedder, Will Ferrell, Chad Smith Play 'Personal Jesus'

Stoned Jesus Releasing New Album Via Napalm Records

Late Night Fights Take On Important Issues With Prison Video

• more

Page Too News Stories
Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video

Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message

Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'

Remy Ma And Chris Brown Release 'Melanin Magic' Video

Kendrick Lamar And Nipsey Hussle Release New Track 'Dedication'

Blake Shelton Raises $50k For Hometown Park

Camila Cabello Announces 'Never Be The Same' Tour

Drake And NFL Star Antonio Brown Treat Maid To $10k Shopping Spree

Machine Gun Kelly Releases 'The Break Up' Video

Don Gibson Collection Revisits His Golden Period In The 1970s

Elton John Making New 'Lion King' Music With Beyonce

Willie Nelson Fighting Back After Battling Flu

Victoria Beckham Addresses Spice Girls Reunion Speculation

Demi Lovato Says Arena Tour Will be 'Up Close and Personal'

Kendrick Lamar Bans Photography At His Concerts

Cardi B And Offset On Chris Jeday's 'Ahora Dice' Remix

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

TBT: Phil Vassar The New Piano Man

Dolly Spartans - Time Sides With No One

Saxon - Thunderbolt

Channel Dark - El Wire Pacifier

Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled

Straw Family - Family Matters

Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled

Joe Perry - Sweetzerland Manifesto

Ten Ton Man - Dangerous Women & A Desperate Man

Cindy Wilson - Change

Luca Bash - Keys of Mine

Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed

Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO

Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.