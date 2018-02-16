Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

The Smashing Pumpkins Announce Reunion Tour
02-16-2018
.
Smashing Pumpkins

The worst kept secret in popular music has been confirmed with The Smashing Pumpkins announcing a North American reunion trek that will be called Shiny And Oh So Bright Tour.

The outing will be the first tour in almost 20 years that will include founding members Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin, and James Iha and is set to kick off on July 12th in Glendale, AZ.

Frontman Billy Corgan had this to say, "Some 30 years ago, as The Smashing Pumpkins, James Iha and I began a musical journey in the cramped rear bedroom of my Father's house. And so it's magic to me that we're able to coalesce once more around the incredible Jimmy Chamberlin, to celebrate those songs we've made together.

He also had this to say about what fans can expect, "This show and staging will be unlike any we've ever done, and will feature a set unlike any we've ever played. For if this is a chance at a new beginning, we plan on ushering it in with a real bang."

Smashing Pumpkins North American Tour Dates:
July 12 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena
July 14 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Arena
July 16 - Austin, TX - Frank Erwin Center
July 17 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
July 18 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
July 20 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
July 21 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
July 22 - Atlanta, GA - Infinite Energy Arena
July 24 - Miami, FL - AmericanAirlines Arena
July 25 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
July 27 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena
July 28 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
July 29 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
July 31 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
August 01 - New York City, NY - Madison Square Garden
August 04 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
August 05 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
August 07 - Montreal - Centre Bell
August 08 - Toronto - Air Canada Centre
August 11 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
August 13 - Chicago, IL - United Center
August 16 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
August 17 - Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse
August 19 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
August 20 - Omaha, NE - CenturyLink Center
August 21 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center
August 24 - Seattle, WA - KeyArena
August 25 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
August 27 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena
August 28 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
August 30 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
September 01 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
September 02 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
September 04 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena
September 05 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
September 07 - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center

Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video- Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message- Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'- Remy Ma- more

