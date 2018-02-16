The Smashing Pumpkins Announce Reunion Tour

The outing will be the first tour in almost 20 years that will include founding members Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin, and James Iha and is set to kick off on July 12th in Glendale, AZ.

Frontman Billy Corgan had this to say, "Some 30 years ago, as The Smashing Pumpkins, James Iha and I began a musical journey in the cramped rear bedroom of my Father's house. And so it's magic to me that we're able to coalesce once more around the incredible Jimmy Chamberlin, to celebrate those songs we've made together.

He also had this to say about what fans can expect, "This show and staging will be unlike any we've ever done, and will feature a set unlike any we've ever played. For if this is a chance at a new beginning, we plan on ushering it in with a real bang."

Smashing Pumpkins North American Tour Dates:

July 12 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena

July 14 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Arena

July 16 - Austin, TX - Frank Erwin Center

July 17 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

July 18 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

July 20 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

July 21 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

July 22 - Atlanta, GA - Infinite Energy Arena

July 24 - Miami, FL - AmericanAirlines Arena

July 25 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

July 27 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena

July 28 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

July 29 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

July 31 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

August 01 - New York City, NY - Madison Square Garden

August 04 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

August 05 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

August 07 - Montreal - Centre Bell

August 08 - Toronto - Air Canada Centre

August 11 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

August 13 - Chicago, IL - United Center

August 16 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

August 17 - Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse

August 19 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

August 20 - Omaha, NE - CenturyLink Center

August 21 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center

August 24 - Seattle, WA - KeyArena

August 25 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

August 27 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena

August 28 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

August 30 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

September 01 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

September 02 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

September 04 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena

September 05 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

September 07 - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center