The Smashing Pumpkins Celebrate 30th Anniversary Of 'Siamese Dream'

(HR) Continuing the 30th anniversary celebrations of their groundbreaking album, Siamese Dream, The Smashing Pumpkins has teamed up with Tower Records to recreate their historical album release event in 1993 with a special Tower Records pop-up at Madame Zuzu's in Highland Park, Illinois.

Beginning September 14, Billy Corgan and ChloƩ Mendel's tea shop and art studio will be transformed into a Tower Records from 1993 with limited edition merchandise available for purchase in-store through-out the 3-day pop-up, and online exclusively during the live-stream performance for fans around the world.

The pop-up will culminate with two very special exclusive performances by The Smashing Pumpkins on September 17 which will feature the band playing intimate acoustic sets with music from Siamese Dream, the same set played on the evening of July 27, 1993. Additionally, the second performance will be livestreamed for free on Veeps at 9PM CT. Fans can claim a livestream ticket link here.

Released on July 27, 1993, this groundbreaking record achieved 4x platinum status, resonating profoundly with music enthusiasts worldwide. Its ascent to number ten on the Billboard charts began at Tower Records, Chicago; where the band's in-store appearance at midnight drew an estimated three thousand fans forcing Chicago police to shut down the street outside.

"The Smashing Pumpkins played an unforgettable in store performance at Tower Records, Chicago. We're excited to celebrate Siamese Dream once again, 30 years after hosting the original album release party." Said Danny Zeijdel, President of Tower Records. "In the future, we intend to provide the same platform for young, emerging artists. We will continue with this at Tower in Brooklyn and new online experiences forthcoming."

The Smashing Pumpkins are thrilled to be able to offer fans a chance to relive this iconic moment as they transform Madame ZuZu's into Tower Records 1993 and celebrate three decades of this legendary album from September 14-17.

Following the release of their most recent critically acclaimed studio album ATUM, The Smashing Pumpkins are currently on their sold-out North American THE WORLD IS A VAMPIRE TOUR, which wraps this month. More exciting news and anniversary celebrations will be announced soon.

THE WORLD IS A VAMPIRE - NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

09/06 - Pine Knob Music Theatre - Clarkston, MI^^

09/08 - FirstBank Amphitheater - Franklin, TN^

09/09 - Ruoff Music Center - Noblesville, IN^

^ w/ Interpol & Rival Sons

^^ w/ Interpol

