The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer Announce 2024 Tour

The Smashing Pumpkins have announced that they will be teaming up with Weezer next June to cross the pond for a short coheadlining tour of the UK and Ireland.
The trek will include five UK dates and one in Ireland, with things set to kick off on June 7th in Birmingham at the Utilita Arena and wrapping up in Cardiff at the Castle on June 14th.
Weezer shared, "today is the greatest day we've ever known. UK and Ireland we're coming back around to co-headline a handful of shows next summer with The Smashing Pumpkins".
6/7 - Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
6/8 - London, UK - The O2
6/10 - Dublin, IE - Dublin 3arena
6/12 - Glasgow, UK - Glasgow Hydro
6/13 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Co-Op Live
6/14 - Cardiff, UK - Castle
