The Smashing Pumpkins Announce North American Summer Tour

(The Oriel Company) The Smashing Pumpkins reveal a string of new North American headline performances in 2024. In addition to a combination of arena and headliner festival dates in Europe and North American stadium performances with Green Day, as part of The Saviors Tour, the band added additional solo arena bookings that span July through September.

This new run of dates kicks off on July 31 in Muskoka, Ontario at Kee to Bala, rolls through markets such as Kansas City, Cedar Rapids, St. Louis, and concludes on September 27 in Las Vegas, NV at Fontainebleau. Plus, they will close out Osheaga Festival as one of the headlining acts in Montreal, QC on August 3.

Tickets for the new dates will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Tuesday, April 2 at 10am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, April 5 at 10am local time at https://smashingpumpkins.com/tour/.

Last year, The Smashing Pumpkins completed the three-act trilogy ATUM, releasing the 33-track project in its entirety. Among many highlights, it boasted "Beguiled," which catapulted to #6 at Active Rock and #12 at Alternative Radio Charts. "Spellbinding" emerged as the #1 most-added at Alternative Rock. Plus. Rolling Stone applauded, "ATUM is clearly meant to be the kind of record that requires your full attention, and Act Three makes for a nicely trippy conclusion to the whole project, as well as an intriguing listening experience in and of itself." In a "4-out-of-5 star" review, NME raved, "This sci-fi-inspired epic is ambitious and complex."

The Smashing Pumpkins are currently in the studio recording the follow up to ATUM as they prepare to release new music this year.

Recently, National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) and President Billy Corgan proudly announced an exclusive streaming deal for NWA with The CW. Under this newly minted all-encompassing partnership, multiple NWA programs will be streaming and on-demand via The CW platform and portal in the United States. Democratizing access to action-packed wrestling from some of the sport's biggest, boldest, and brightest personalities, all programming is notably available free of charge and without a subscription via The CW app. It represents a monumental power move for NWA. The partnership not only amplifies the brand's presence throughout popular culture and the zeitgeist, but it also sets a precedent for wrestling, at large.

2024 EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:

^ w/ Weezer

^^ w/ Interpol

*TBA

** w/ Tom Morello

6/7 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena^

6/8 - London, UK - The O2^

6/10 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena^

6/12 - Glasgow, Scotland - Hydro^

6/13 - Manchester, UK - Co-Op Live^

6/14 - Cardiff, UK - Cardiff Castle^

6/16 - Paris, France - Accor Arena**

6/19 - Moenschenglabach, Germany - Sparkassenpark (outdoor)^^

6/21 - Hannover, Germany - ZAG Arena^^

6/22 - Berlin, Germany - Wuhlheide^^

6/24 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle^^

6/26 - Zagreb, Croatia - Inmusic Festival

6/28 - Luxembourg - Luxexpo^^

6/29 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Ahoy^^

6/30 - Antwerp, Belgium - Live is Live

7/2 - Gilwice, Poland - PreZero Arena Gilwice^^

7/4 - Prague, Czech Republic - 02 Universum*

7/6 - Lucca, Italy - Lucca Festival**

7/10 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool

7/11 - Lisbon, Portugal - Nos Alive

7/13 - Barcelona, Spain - Cruilla Festival

7/16 - Athens, Greece - OAKA Indoor Arena**

2024 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

*The Saviors Tour with Green Day

Newly announced dates in BOLD

7/29 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park*

7/31 - Muskoka, ON - Kee to Bala

8/1 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre*

8/3 - Montreal, Quebec - Osheaga Festival

8/4 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Bank Amphitheatre

8/5 - New York, NY - Citi Field*

8/7 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park*

8/9 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park*

8/10 - Hershey, PA - HersheyPark Stadium*

8/13 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field*

8/14 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

8/16 - Springfield, IL - Illinois State Fair

8/17 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Field*

8/20 - Des Moines, IA - Vibrant Music Hall

8/21 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/22 - Cincinnati, OH - Great American Ballpark*

8/24 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Field*

8/27 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

8/28 - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park*

8/30 - Nashville, TN - Geodis Park*

9/1 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park*

9/4 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park*

9/7 - Denver, CO - Coors Field*

9/10 - Southaven, MS - BankPlus Amphitheatre at Snowden Grove

9/11 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field*

9/14 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium*

918 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field*

9/20 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park*

9/21 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort

9/23 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park*

9/24 - Airway Heights, WA - BECU Live at Northern Quest

9/25 - Portland, OR - Providence Park*

9/27 - Las Vegas, NV - BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas at Fontainebleau

9/28 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park*

Related Stories

The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer Announce 2024 Tour

The Smashing Pumpkins Celebrate 30th Anniversary Of 'Siamese Dream'

Grammy Museum Welcoming The Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan

Smashing Pumpkins Deliver 'Spellbinding' Video

News > Smashing Pumpkins