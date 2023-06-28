Smashing Pumpkins Deliver 'Spellbinding' Video

(High Rise) The Smashing Pumpkins shared the official music video for 'Spellbinding,' taken from their critically acclaimed trilogy album ATUM. Directed by Kevin Kerslake, who previously directed videos for the band (Cherub Rock and I Am One), worked closely with Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin, James Iha and Jeff Schroeder to create digital avatars of themselves, existing within an other-worldly fictional universe that is ATUM, created by front man and founder Billy Corgan.



Speaking on the making of this video, Kerslake shares: "We adopted a virtual production model for the Spellbinding video, creating it entirely in the gaming engine; unreal, with digital avatars moving through fantastical worlds that play a key role in the ATUM storyline. Billy and I share an interest in the fusion of old-world elements with state of the art technology, and all the stars aligned on this video to break new ground."

Today's video comes ahead of their highly anticipated North American THE WORLD IS A VAMPIRE TOUR, which starts at The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas on July 28. Produced by Live Nation, the 27-date tour will feature special guests Interpol, Stone Temple Pilots and Rival Sons as support on various dates, as well as some of the world's biggest champions from the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), who will be competing in most cities. THE WORLD IS A VAMPIRE TOUR has already sold-out 30k plus capacity shows in Mexico City this year, as well in cities across Australia this year, and is set to expand to more countries in the future.

THE WORLD IS A VAMPIRE - NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

07/28 - The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan - Las Vegas, NV

07/30 - The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan - Las Vegas, NV

08/01 - USANA Amphitheatre - Salt Lake City, UT*

08/03 - Shoreline Amphitheatre - Mountain View, CA*

08/05 - White River Amphitheatre - Auburn, WA*

08/06 - Hayden Homes Amphitheater - Bend, OR*

08/07 - Toyota Amphitheatre - Wheatland, CA*

08/09 - FivePoint Amphitheatre - Irvine, CA*

08/10 - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre - Chula Vista, CA*

08/11 - Yaamava' Resort & Casino - Highland, CA**

08/13 - Isleta Amphitheater - Albuquerque, NM^

08/15 - Dos Equis Pavillion - Dallas, TX^

08/16 - Walmart AMP - Rogers, AR^

08/17 - The Orion Amphitheater - Huntsville, AL^

08/19 - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre - West Palm Beach, FL^

08/20 - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre - Tampa, FL^

08/22 - PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, NC^

08/24 - PNC Bank Arts Center - Holmdel, NJ^

08/25 - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion - Gilford, NH^

08/30 - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater - Wantagh, NY^

08/31 - Jiffy Lube Live - Bristow, VA^

09/02 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON^

09/03 - Canadian Tire Centre - Ottawa, ON^

09/05 - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

09/06 - Pine Knob Music Theatre - Clarkston, MI^^

09/08 - FirstBank Amphitheater - Franklin, TN^

09/09 - Ruoff Music Center - Noblesville, IN^

^ w/ Interpol & Rival Sons

* w/ Stone Temple Pilots & Rival Sons

**w/ Stone Temple Pilots

^^ w/ Interpol

