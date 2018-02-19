|
A$AP Rocky, 21 Savage And Gucci Mane Release 'Cocky' Track
.
(Radio.com) A$AP Rocky, 21 Savage, and Gucci Mane are definitely feeling pretty good about themselves. The hip-hop heavyweights have united on the new song, "Cocky," which was produced by London On Da Track. The track is the first from the upcoming basketball movie, Uncle Drew, which stars NBA player Kyrie Irving and Nick Kroll. Uncle Drew is scheduled for theatrical release on June 29. True to its title, "Cocky" features the rappers delivering self-congratulatory verses over a heavy, down-tempo beat. Listen to an online stream of "Cocky" here.
