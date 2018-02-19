News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Chris Stapleton Shares 'Second One to Know' ACL Performance
02-19-2018
.
Chris Stapleton

(Radio.com) Chris Stapleton shared a hard-rocking performance of "Second One to Know" from his appearance on this past weekend's episode of Austin City Limits.

The breakout country star and his band go all-in for the track, which is from the GRAMMY-winning From A Room Vol. 1 album. Stapleton even delivers some bluesy, distorted lead guitar.

His episode of Austin City Limits was the season finale of the show's 43rd season and aired last night (February 17th) at 9 p.m. ET on PBS. Turnpike Troubadours will also be featured on the program. Watch Chris Stapleton charge through "Second One to Know" here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Chris Stapleton Music, DVDs, Books and more

Chris Stapleton T-shirts and Posters

More Chris Stapleton News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Chris Stapleton Shares 'Second One to Know' ACL Performance

Chris Stapleton's 'Tennessee Whiskey' Given Unexpected Makeover

Chris Stapleton Performs 'Drunkard's Prayer' to 'Colbert'

Chris Stapleton Announces All-American Road Show

Chris Stapleton And Emmylou Harris Tribute Tom Petty At Grammys

Chris Stapleton And Will Ferrell Featured In New 'SNL' Promo

Justin Timberlake And Chris Stapleton 'Say Something'

Chris Stapleton, Emmylou Harris, Sting Added to Grammys

Country Album of the Year Grammy Nominees Preview

Chris Stapleton, Troye Sivan To Perform On 'SNL'


More Stories for Chris Stapleton

Chris Stapleton Music

advertisement

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Updates Fans On New Album- Marilyn Manson Has Bizarre Onstage Meltdown- Metallica Release Birthday Tribute To Cliff Burton- Muse- more

The Smashing Pumpkins Announce Reunion Tour- Corey Taylor Reveals Timeline For New Slipknot Album- Metallica To Receive Polar Music Prize- Muse Release 'Thought Contagion'- more

Led Zeppelin To Release 'Different' Archival Recordings- Photo Of Metallica's James Hetfield As Cop In Ted Bundy Movie- Iron Maiden Take Action Against Counterfeiters- more

Judas Priest Legend Battling Parkinson's Disease- Metallica's James Hetfield Lands Key Role In Ted Bundy Movie- Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make New Album After Final Tour- more

Page Too:
Drake's Generous Money Giveaway All Part Of 'God's Plan'- Troy Gentry's Widow Sues Over Husband's Death- The Chainsmokers Release 'You Owe Me' Video- Demi Lovato Unplugs- more

Meek Mill Files Appeal Alleging Unreliable Police Testimony- Kendrick Lamar, The Killers Lead NBA All-Star Weekend- Frank Ocean- more

Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video- Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message- Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'- Remy Ma- more

Elton John Making New 'Lion King' Music With Beyonce- Willie Nelson Fighting Back After Battling Flu- Victoria Beckham Addresses Spice Girls Reunion Speculation- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.