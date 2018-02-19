Kanye West Instagram Return Very Short Lived

He had shared numerous images of famous couples through time: Sean Penn and Madonna, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, Johnny Depp and Kate Moss, Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, Notorious B.I.G. and Lil Kim, and others. Then he posted photos of himself and Kim toward the end of his time on Instagram.

It looked like the mercurial rapper was back on the platform for good but, then again, Yeezy never makes it that easy. West has left Instagram once again and who knows when (or if) he'll be back. Read more here.