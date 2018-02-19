News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Maroon 5's Adam Levine And His Wife Welcome Baby Girl
02-19-2018
Maroon 5

(Radio.com) Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and his wife, model Behati Prinsloo, have done it again. The couple welcomed their second child, a daughter, into the world on Friday (Feb. 16).

While details are scarce, the little bundle of joy's name is Geo Grace Levine, reports E! News). This is the second baby girl for the couple, whose first child Dusty Rose was born in May 2016.

Apparently, Levine and Prinsloo plan on having more kids. Levine told Ellen DeGeneres, 'I thrive in chaos," during an on-air interview last November, in which he first revealed the sex of his new baby. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

