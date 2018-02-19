News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Metallica Release Birthday Tribute To Cliff Burton
02-19-2018
.
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming a February 10 performance of the "Master Of Puppets" instrumental, "Orion", at Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy as a tribute to their late bassist Cliff Burton on what would have been his 56th birthday.

"Turin! Thank you so much for helping us celebrate #CliffBurtonDay," says the band. "Also, a huge thank you to the fans around the world who continue to honor him in their own special ways."

The late rocker was honored by his California hometown with "Cliff Burton Day" on February 10 after fans started a Changeorg petition to recognize the Metallica legend, who died at the age of 24 in a tragic tour bus accident in Sweden during the group's 1986 tour in support of "Master Of Puppets."

Formed in Los Angeles in 1981 by drummer Lars Ulrich and guitarist James Hetfield, the pair pursued Burton after seeing him in performance with his band Trauma at the Whisky A Go Go on the Sunset Strip in late 1982; they famously relocated Metallica's home base to the San Francisco Bay Area the following year on Burton's request as a condition of him joining the lineup. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Metallica Music, DVDs, Books and more

Metallica T-shirts and Posters

More Metallica News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Metallica Release Birthday Tribute To Cliff Burton

Metallica Release Live 'Creeping Death' Video

Metallica To Receive 2018 Polar Music Prize

Photo Of Metallica's James Hetfield As Cop In Ted Bundy Movie

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Featured On New Michael Schenker Song

Metallica's James Hetfield Lands Key Role In New Ted Bundy Movie

Metallica's James Hetfield Lands Key Role In Ted Bundy Movie

Metallica Release Live 'Seek & Destroy' Video

Late Metallica Star's Hometown Proclaims 'Cliff Burton Day'

Metallica Release Live Video For Black Album Classic


More Stories for Metallica

Metallica Music

advertisement

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Updates Fans On New Album- Marilyn Manson Has Bizarre Onstage Meltdown- Metallica Release Birthday Tribute To Cliff Burton- Muse- more

The Smashing Pumpkins Announce Reunion Tour- Corey Taylor Reveals Timeline For New Slipknot Album- Metallica To Receive Polar Music Prize- Muse Release 'Thought Contagion'- more

Led Zeppelin To Release 'Different' Archival Recordings- Photo Of Metallica's James Hetfield As Cop In Ted Bundy Movie- Iron Maiden Take Action Against Counterfeiters- more

Judas Priest Legend Battling Parkinson's Disease- Metallica's James Hetfield Lands Key Role In Ted Bundy Movie- Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make New Album After Final Tour- more

Page Too:
Drake's Generous Money Giveaway All Part Of 'God's Plan'- Troy Gentry's Widow Sues Over Husband's Death- The Chainsmokers Release 'You Owe Me' Video- Demi Lovato Unplugs- more

Meek Mill Files Appeal Alleging Unreliable Police Testimony- Kendrick Lamar, The Killers Lead NBA All-Star Weekend- Frank Ocean- more

Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video- Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message- Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'- Remy Ma- more

Elton John Making New 'Lion King' Music With Beyonce- Willie Nelson Fighting Back After Battling Flu- Victoria Beckham Addresses Spice Girls Reunion Speculation- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.