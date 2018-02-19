News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Myles Kennedy Releases 'Devil On The Wall' Video
02-19-2018
.
Myles Kennedy

(hennemusic) Alter Bridge and Slash singer Myles Kennedy is streaming a lyric video for the track "Devil On The Wall", from his forthcoming debut solo album "Year Of The Tiger."

The tune follows the title track and "Haunted By Design" as the third song previewed ahead of the project's release on March 9. Working with longtime Alter Bridge producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette, Kennedy's solo debut sees the rocker embracing musical elements and influences he hasn't explored until this point in his career. The singer plays banjo, lap steel, bass, and mandolin in addition to guitar throughout the album, whose theme is inspired by the loss of his father when he was a child.

Kennedy will launch "Year Of The Tiger" with a pair of dates in South Africa early next month alongside a European tour that includes a 7-show UK trek and then a spring US run in May. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Myles Kennedy Music, DVDs, Books and more

Myles Kennedy T-shirts and Posters

More Myles Kennedy News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Myles Kennedy Releases 'Devil On The Wall' Video

Myles Kennedy Previews His 'Devil On The Wall' Video

Alter Bridge's Myles Kennedy Announces Solo Tour

Myles Kennedy Streaming New Song 'Haunted By Design'

Alter Bridge Singer Myles Kennedy Announces Solo Tour

Led Zeppelin Audition Recounted By Myles Kennedy

Myles Kennedy Releases 'Year Of The Tiger' Video

Alter Bridge's Myles Kennedy Releases Year Of The Tiger Video

Alter Bridge Frontman Myles Kennedy Announce Solo Album

Myles Kennedy Reflects On His Led Zeppelin Audition 2016 In Review


More Stories for Myles Kennedy

Myles Kennedy Music

advertisement

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Updates Fans On New Album- Marilyn Manson Has Bizarre Onstage Meltdown- Metallica Release Birthday Tribute To Cliff Burton- Muse- more

The Smashing Pumpkins Announce Reunion Tour- Corey Taylor Reveals Timeline For New Slipknot Album- Metallica To Receive Polar Music Prize- Muse Release 'Thought Contagion'- more

Led Zeppelin To Release 'Different' Archival Recordings- Photo Of Metallica's James Hetfield As Cop In Ted Bundy Movie- Iron Maiden Take Action Against Counterfeiters- more

Judas Priest Legend Battling Parkinson's Disease- Metallica's James Hetfield Lands Key Role In Ted Bundy Movie- Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make New Album After Final Tour- more

Page Too:
Drake's Generous Money Giveaway All Part Of 'God's Plan'- Troy Gentry's Widow Sues Over Husband's Death- The Chainsmokers Release 'You Owe Me' Video- Demi Lovato Unplugs- more

Meek Mill Files Appeal Alleging Unreliable Police Testimony- Kendrick Lamar, The Killers Lead NBA All-Star Weekend- Frank Ocean- more

Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video- Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message- Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'- Remy Ma- more

Elton John Making New 'Lion King' Music With Beyonce- Willie Nelson Fighting Back After Battling Flu- Victoria Beckham Addresses Spice Girls Reunion Speculation- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.