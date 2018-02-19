News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Willie Nelson Releases Video For 'Last Man Standing' Title Track
02-19-2018
.
Willie Nelson

(Radio.com) Willie Nelson is starting to feel like the Last Man Standing. The 84-year-old music legend and it's an appropriate one, as the music world continues to lose more and more of its elder statement.

Last Track Standing comes out April 27. It's a significant date; two days later Nelson will turn 85. The announcement comes with the arrival of the title track and the accompanying new music video.

The sepia-toned black and white clip features Nelson in the recording studio laying down the jaunty tune as he sings about watching his old friends pass away and hoping not to be the "Last Man Standing."

The album features all new songs penned by Nelson and longtime collaborator and producer, Buddy Cannon. "Willie's a jazz singer and jazz player," Cannon said in a press statement. "He's an improvisational musician. It's different every time. Get a good take and go with it." Watch the video and see the album track details here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Willie Nelson Music, DVDs, Books and more

Willie Nelson T-shirts and Posters

More Willie Nelson News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Willie Nelson Releases Video For 'Last Man Standing' Title Track

Ted Nugent's Willie Nelson Guitar Aspiration

Ted Nugent's Willie Nelson Guitar Aspiration

Willie Nelson Fighting Back After Battling Flu

Willie Nelson Cancels More Tour Dates Due To Health

Willie Nelson Forced to Cancel Shows For Health Issues

Willie Nelson Pokes Fun At Death Hoaxes With 'Still Not Dead' Video 2017 In Review

Willie Nelson Forced To Postpone Concerts Due To Illness 2017 In Review

Al Roker Celebrates Halloween As Willie Nelson

Willie Nelson Reveals New Album Details


More Stories for Willie Nelson

Willie Nelson Music

advertisement

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Updates Fans On New Album- Marilyn Manson Has Bizarre Onstage Meltdown- Metallica Release Birthday Tribute To Cliff Burton- Muse- more

The Smashing Pumpkins Announce Reunion Tour- Corey Taylor Reveals Timeline For New Slipknot Album- Metallica To Receive Polar Music Prize- Muse Release 'Thought Contagion'- more

Led Zeppelin To Release 'Different' Archival Recordings- Photo Of Metallica's James Hetfield As Cop In Ted Bundy Movie- Iron Maiden Take Action Against Counterfeiters- more

Judas Priest Legend Battling Parkinson's Disease- Metallica's James Hetfield Lands Key Role In Ted Bundy Movie- Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make New Album After Final Tour- more

Page Too:
Drake's Generous Money Giveaway All Part Of 'God's Plan'- Troy Gentry's Widow Sues Over Husband's Death- The Chainsmokers Release 'You Owe Me' Video- Demi Lovato Unplugs- more

Meek Mill Files Appeal Alleging Unreliable Police Testimony- Kendrick Lamar, The Killers Lead NBA All-Star Weekend- Frank Ocean- more

Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video- Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message- Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'- Remy Ma- more

Elton John Making New 'Lion King' Music With Beyonce- Willie Nelson Fighting Back After Battling Flu- Victoria Beckham Addresses Spice Girls Reunion Speculation- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.