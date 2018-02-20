Ed Sheeran Sparks Secret Wedding Speculation

The singer was headlining a show at Indigo at the O2 as part of the War Child BRITs Week series of concerts to benefit children living in war-torn countries (via Page Six).

Sheeran can clearly be seen wearing the ring in fan-captured video below, which has sparked rumors that he's already tied the knot with his fiancee, Cheery Seaborn.

Seaborn was obviously on the pop star's mind during the show, as he chatted about life with his betrothed, a friend from high school. Read more here.