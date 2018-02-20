News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Ed Sheeran Sparks Secret Wedding Speculation
02-20-2018
Ed Sheeran

(Radio.com) Is Ed Sheeran already a married man? That was the question sparked by the pop star after a London concert Monday night (Feb. 20) where Sheeran was sporting a very conspicuous gold band on the third finger of his left hand.

The singer was headlining a show at Indigo at the O2 as part of the War Child BRITs Week series of concerts to benefit children living in war-torn countries (via Page Six).

Sheeran can clearly be seen wearing the ring in fan-captured video below, which has sparked rumors that he's already tied the knot with his fiancee, Cheery Seaborn.

Seaborn was obviously on the pop star's mind during the show, as he chatted about life with his betrothed, a friend from high school. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

